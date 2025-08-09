  • home icon
"The practices are all wrong" - Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service exposes unsafe kitchen habits and raw meat served under Bruno's watch

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 09, 2025 14:36 GMT
Bruno
Bruno's Restaurant (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)

Season 1 episode 10 of Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, which aired on August 6, 2025, focused on Bruno’s, a family-style diner in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. Owner Tim Bruno has run the restaurant for over three decades but has resisted updating the kitchen or menu, resulting in declining customers and profits.

Ad

Gordon Ramsay conducted an undercover inspection and discovered multiple unsafe kitchen practices. He expressed his concern clearly:

“What are they doing? The practices are all wrong.”

The Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode also featured raw meat being served at Bruno’s Restaurant under Tim’s management, and the implications for the restaurant’s future.

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service revealed unsafe kitchen practices and raw meat served at Bruno’s Restaurant

Unhygienic conditions were found during an undercover inspection

Ad
Gordon’s initial inspection uncovered significant hygiene problems. He found a dead mouse in the basement and discovered debris and dirt under the restaurant’s seating, including an expired gift card from 2004, which indicated a lack of thorough cleaning.

Ad

In the kitchen, surfaces were covered with grime, and the grill’s grease trap contained old, crusted food. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service also collected a swab from a milkshake machine, later revealing live bacteria under a microscope.

The chef noted specific food storage issues. “Grayish ground beef” was seen openly in the fridge, and there was a plastic-covered container with spilled blood. Ramsay’s observations highlighted that cleaning and food safety protocols were not being properly followed. Such conditions can lead to health hazards for both staff and customers.

Ad

Cross-contamination and unsafe food handling practices

Gordon Ramsay monitored the kitchen through cameras and witnessed troubling food preparation methods. Tim Bruno was seen scraping burnt residue from the grill with a spatula and continuing to cook food with the same utensil. This happened in front of customers due to the open kitchen layout.

Ad

During the service, issues with order communication were noted, with handwritten tickets being confusing. The problem eventually extended to cross-contamination risks. When secret diners Sammi Tarantino and Rock Harper ordered vegetarian and meat dishes, Sammi received mozzarella sticks with meatball sauce.

Brie, the server, apologized and replaced the dish, and said:

"Actually, let me switch that, because I think there might be like meatballs in the sauce, but we can get sauce for you that's like hasn't been touched by me."
Ad

Gordon pointed out a critical violation when the eggplant dish for the vegetarian order was grilled just millimeters away from Canadian ham.

“If that's vegetarian, then I'm going to become a nun,” Ramsay said, emphasizing the severity of the error.

Both diners confirmed that the vegetarian dishes tasted like meat, as though they had been cooked on the same surface.

Raw meat served despite concerns and lack of kitchen standards

Ad
Bruno&#039;s Restaurant (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)
Bruno's Restaurant (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)

Further issues arose with meat preparation. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service saw undercooked food being served to customers. When Brie apologized for the raw dishes, Nick Bruno defended his choices, saying, “I like them like that,” referring to the raw meat. Brie warned, “You're going to get sick.” Gordon stepped in, stating:

Ad
“I feel irresponsible sat here watching this stuff going out,” signaling the urgent need for intervention.

The unsafe handling of raw meat and disregard for proper cooking temperatures posed significant health risks. Gordon’s intervention ended with him stopping service and asking customers to leave. Tim Bruno later admitted:

“Chef Ramsey walks through the door. I said, ‘Oh my god,’ because I didn't know that was a Chef Ramsey show."
Ad

The restaurant saw an upgrade by the end of the episode, with industrial cleaning, menu update, and more.

Stream Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service anytime on Hulu.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Edited by Stephany Montero
