Celebrity chef gives private lessons to Nick at Bruno's in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service aired episode 10 on August 6, 2025, which featured chef Gordon traveling to Philadelphia to help save Bruno's. The restaurant was run by Tim, with his son, Nick, a history graduate, working as the cook. With no culinary training, Nick did many things incorrectly. However, Gordon wanted that to change, so he gave him a private lesson on some of the basics.Nick had been part of the restaurant for a while. Although he wanted to further his education, he joined forces with his father to look after the family business. He eventually wanted to take over the restaurant from his father and modernize it, so that it would attract new customers. Gordon wanted the same, but knew that with Nick's skillset, the journey ahead would be challenging. As a result, after revamping the infrastructure of the eatery, Gordon called Nick aside into the kitchen to show him how to hold a knife, how to prevent cross-contamination, and more. Nick was grateful for the opportunity to learn from Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service's celebrity chef View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring his surprise inspection, Gordon noticed that the restaurant's staff lacked in many ways. From being unaware of cross-contamination protocols to using stale products in their meals, the staff needed immediate intervention. Although disappointed by the complete disregard of hygiene measures, Gordon wanted to step in and help the people at Bruno's.Nick's partner, Brie, who worked as a server at Bruno's, became Gordon's insider, updating him about every single activity inside and outside the kitchen. With her help, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star was able to give Bruno's a makeover. However, there was one other thing that he wanted to work on before leaving the establishment, and it was sharpening Nick's skills.A revamped Bruno's (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)Since Gordon wanted Nick to take ownership of Bruno's, he expected him to do better. Consequently, he called Nick into the kitchen to show him some of the basics. Although it was &quot;nerve-wracking&quot; since Nick did not possess the techniques, he was excited about learning from the renowned chef himself.The first thing Gordon showed Nick was how to cook a burger with a properly seasoned patty. He also advised him to keep the spatulas clean after cooking different proteins to lower the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, he instructed Nick not to overlap the cooking areas of the proteins. Soon after, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service chef showed Nick the proper way to hold a knife, so that he could maximize output without hurting himself.&quot;I'm definitely proud of this moment. All I needed to start running this restaurant was somebody to empower me. You can't trade, like, an experience to work with somebody of Gordon Ramsay's level, and that's something you can't put a price on,&quot; Nick expressed.Gordon Ramsay at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas (Image via Getty)Consequently, he stated that he was grateful for the opportunity. With that, Gordon wished Nick well, hoping that he would help Bruno's excel.Shortly after, Bruno's reopened with Nick at its helm, as Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service's chef watched from the sidelines. Gordon was pleased to see how Nick took control of things and conducted himself in the kitchen. Nick even taught his father how to prepare the new items on the menu, impressing Gordon.Nick, too, noticed a change within himself and could now see Bruno's turning into a sustainable place. The changes attracted positive reviews from the chef and the customers, who complimented the taste of the dishes.In the concluding segment of the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode, Gordon praised Nick for finding his voice and adapting to the changes swiftly.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.