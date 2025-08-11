  • home icon
  Who was the insider at Bruno's in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service?

Who was the insider at Bruno's in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service?

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 11, 2025 15:18 GMT
Gordon Ramsay (Image via Instagram/@gordongram)
Gordon Ramsay (Image via Instagram/@gordongram)

Bruno's restaurant was featured in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, which aired on August 6, 2025. Gordon visited the Philadelphia eatery for a surprise inspection after being contacted by an unnamed insider, who sought the chef's help to save the place. It was later revealed that the insider was Brie, the server at Bruno's and the girlfriend of the owner's son, Nick.

The owner, Tim, his son, and the staff members were completely unaware of the insider's identity. Consequently, when she revealed herself toward the end of the segment, after Bruno's was revamped, everyone was shocked. While speaking to the cameras, Brie expressed that she was satisfied with her decision to reach out to Gordon because Bruno's needed the change to sustain itself.

Although hard, Brie kept her identity under wraps throughout the process and was overjoyed to see the results of her decision. The restaurant not only received a makeover but also saw a shift in management, with Tim agreeing to hand over the reins to his son. Consequently, it made Brie hopeful about Bruno's future.

Bruno's owner thanks Brie for seeking the help of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service's celebrity chef

While introducing herself to the cameras and sharing her story, Brie mentioned that she met Nick at Bruno's and had been seeing him for over five years. She added that she "drunk texted" Nick once, which kickstarted their love story.

Brie believed that she would always be "tied" to the restaurant because Nick, Tim, and the rest of the staff members were like her "second family." She shared that she grew up without the presence of a father figure, which was why the people working at the restaurant were important to her.

Since the establishment held personal meaning for Brie, she worried about its future, concerned it would soon have to shut its doors. While reflecting on major problems causing its downfall, Brie noted that Tim and Nick often bickered because they disagreed on management.

"Nick could have some more say in what goes on because Bruno's has been the same for 35 years, and it's struggling. On a slow day, we servers sometimes walk out of here with $30 or $40, and it's definitely not enough for me to survive off of," the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participant explained.
Bruno&#039;s from Gordon Ramsay&#039;s Secret Service (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)
Bruno's from Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)

Consequently, she reached out to Gordon, hoping he could help the restaurant start a new chapter, and he did. The celebrity chef's team gave the place a complete makeover, adding a modern flair to its infrastructure, so it caught the attention of new customers.

Later in the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode, Gordon sat the staff members down and told them that someone from among them had been helping him throughout the process. Brie revealed herself, pleasantly surprising her teammates.

A flashback showed Brie having a private conversation with Gordon, during which she shared that the restaurant needed to attract younger and new customers if it wanted to survive. Gordon had then vowed to do everything in his power to help save the place.

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)
Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

After the disclosure, Tim hugged Brie and thanked her for taking the step to contact the celebrity chef. He called her "special" and believed the future was bright for the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service restaurant.

As for Brie, she became hopeful about Bruno's chances of survival and was excited to start the next chapter of her career with a renewed motivation.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service season 1 episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Raina Saha
