“Chef’s kiss”- Spring Baking Championship judge Duff Goldman praises Lisa’s Roasted Chicken resembling dessert

Episode 4 of the Spring Baking Championship season 11 was released on March 31, 2025. The show celebrated April Fools' Day, so the contestants were asked to make sweet dessert dishes that looked like savoury dinner dishes.

Ad

While Jon'nae was sent home at the end of the episode, Priya won the pre-heat challenge and earned the Gift of Ingredient Trade, which she used to swap her ingredients with Corey in the main challenge.

Lisa got the Roasted Chicken with Peas & Mushrooms assignment, which meant she had to make a dessert that looked like a roasted chicken serving. She accomplished the difficult-looking task and got compliments from the judges. When the Spring Baking Championship judge Duff Goldman saw her dish, he said:

Ad

Trending

"This looks so real... The caramelization on the mushrooms is just like chef's kiss."

The other two judges, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown, also appreciated how her dish looked and acknowledged the faux peas she put on the side.

How Lisa made her Roasted Chicken resembling dessert on Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4

When host Jesse visited Lisa's cooking table, he saw her making her faux peas and asked what it was. She said she was making a dessert caviar for the peas, which amazed Jesse. She then stated in a confessional that she was known in the Spring Baking Championship kitchen for making her dishes look "really pretty."

Ad

Ad

Lisa further acknowledged that this challenge wasn't about making stuff look pretty but rather making it look realistic.

"It's going to show a lot of other artistic skills that I haven't done yet," she added.

She then explained to Jesse that she was going to make the 'Roasted Chicken' out of orange raspberry sponge cake, accompanied by raspberry jam. Lisa added that she was going to make an orange cream cheese frosting to top it off and was going to use wafer paper as the crispy skin. She further explained that she was making the bone for the chicken thigh and the drumstick with fondant.

Ad

Ad

Showing off the cake she put around the fondant bone, Lisa explained that the cake was already baked and was of a cake pop consistency. Talking about how she was going to make the faux mushrooms, Lisa stated that she was poaching some apples and cutting them into mushroom shapes. She added that she was trying to make the dish look as realistic as possible.

What the judges had to say about Lisa's dish on the Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4

Ad

As soon as Duff Goldman saw Lisa's dish, he exclaimed with a "wow," noting how real it looked. He acknowledged that there was gravy in the dish as well, further pointing out the finer details such as the caramelization on the mushrooms. Meanwhile, Kardea said:

"The peas are crazy."

She added that she was seeing roast chicken but was eating "this wonderful, soft, pillowy cake." Then, Nancy said that the dessert was delicious, and that the faux mushroom had the same texture as the real thing.

Ad

"Well deceived," she added.

At the end of the episode, Jesse announced that it was Lisa's dish that was immaculately disguised as a savoury dinner plate, alongside that of Mary's. On the other hand, Kareem and Jon'nae's dishes were the judges' least favorite, as they ultimately decided to send the latter home.

New episodes of Spring Baking Championship season 11 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback