“Conspiring with the other team”— Battle Camp contestant Chase accuses Trey of betrayal

The newest Netflix game show, Battle Camp, released all 10 of its episodes on April 23. It saw contestants from all walks of Netflix reality TV participating in it. These included shows such as The Circle, Perfect Match, and Selling the OC.

Episode 7, titled A Wolf in the Eagles Nest, saw Trey conspiring with the Bears despite being an Eagles team member. The Eagles, however, found out about his plan to throw them under the bus and voted for him to be on the spin wheel. Not knowing his teammates' knowledge of his rogueness, Trey thought his teammates were holding baseless grudges against him.

This was when Chase revealed that they knew about his betrayal. He said:

"We found out that he went over and was conspiring with the other team."

Trey accepted that he did so and said that he felt like he was distanced from his own team, and he wasn't seeing any light at the end of the tunnel, so he had to make the decision.

The confrontation between Chase and Trey on the Battle Camp episode 7

During the Battle Camp elimination ceremony, Taylor Lewan, the host, asked Trey to step forward and reflect on his last wheel spin, which was tough for Trey because of his tiff with Avori. Trey said that he felt like he was still facing the repercussions of that.

He added that he woke up that morning as an Eagle, but his teammates had been waking up as Eagles without him in the picture.

"There is a clear pecking order among the Eagles, and I am not a part of that," he added.

Chase interrupted and said that wasn't true. But Trey expressed that he wasn't a part of the team. Chase then stated that they took him in, protected him, and looked after him because they bought him in as an Eagle. However, they found out that he went over and was conspiring with the other team.

Chase added that Trey threw him under the bus to save himself from being on the Battle Camp wheel for a vote. That, he said, was not being a team player. Chase added that he felt like Trey spat in his face when he looked him in the eye and told him he had changed, because he hadn't.

Trey accepted what he did. To which, Chase said that it was a very "snaky" thing to do, especially after he got another chance and they protected him. Trey said that he felt like he was backed into a corner and that there was no end to it.

How Chase found out about Trey's betrayal in Battle Camp episode 7

It was Georgia and Lorenzo who first spotted Trey going into the Bears' camp. So they tiptoed to eavesdrop by their camp. Their fears came true as they heard Trey actually conspiring against the Eagles. In exchange for his safety, Trey was trading Chase's head.

Shocked, Lorenzo and Georgia went back to their camp and told Nick and Chase about what they had seen and heard. An enraged Chase couldn't believe it and decided to "ring" Trey's neck. Further in the episode, when Kyle was casually hanging out with Nick and Chase alone, he told them that someone was behind Chase's head and it wasn't one of the Bears.

When they asked him to specify who it was, Kyle gave away Trey's name. In a Battle Camp confessional, Kyle said that he wanted to create animosity between players of the opponent team so that the Bears would be spared from elimination. His plan worked because most Eagles voted for Trey in the voting tent and got his name on the spin wheel multiple times.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream on Netflix.

