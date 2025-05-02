"David and Victoria Beckham" – Top Chef judge Gail Simmons reveals which celebrities she’d love to cook for

Top Chef judge Gail Simmons has cooked for countless high-profile figures during her long and illustrious career, but when asked whom she’d most like to cook for, her answer was clear.

Ad

“I mean David and Victoria Beckham love to eat. I know that for a fact. I would cook for them anytime,”

Simmons told E! News on May 1. Simmons, who has been a central figure on Top Chef since its early seasons, currently serves alongside fellow judges Tom Colicchio and Kristen Kish on the show’s 22nd season, Top Chef: Destination Canada, which continues to showcase culinary talent across Canada.

Ad

Trending

The season features Kish as host and has been praised for its deep roster of talent and unique cultural exploration. As the competition moves closer to the finale, the judges opened up about their celebrity experiences, international production challenges, and the high level of gameplay seen this season.

Top Chef judges open up about their celebrity experiences

Ad

During a May 1 interview with E! News, the Top Chef judges reflected on memorable celebrity encounters from the show’s past.

“We’ve had a lot of cool people on. Natalie Portman was great,”

Tom Colicchio said. Gail Simmons recalled a moment with the Foo Fighters:

“We cooked for the Foo Fighters once. And Dave Grohl is like, ‘I can’t believe I’m on Top Chef right now.’ And I’m like, are you kidding me? Like, you are Dave Grohl.”

Ad

Kristen Kish, who won the season 10 before becoming the show's host, recalled a surprising moment that happened after filming the finale. While sitting at a bar in a Boston restaurant, the hostess approached her to say that Charlize Theron wanted to come over but didn’t want to interrupt.

Kish was stunned and told her to absolutely let Charlize say hello. The actress sent her a round of drinks, and Kish returned the gesture. They eventually shared a brief conversation at the end of the meal. Kish joked that she was hoping Charlize might ask her out on a date—though that didn’t happen, she said getting that close was good enough.

Ad

Ad

The judges also reflected on celebrity dream guests. For Simmons, the Beckhams top the list. Kish and Colicchio didn’t mention specific names, but agreed that the show’s guest lineup has brought in many notable and exciting faces over the years.

Taking Top Chef abroad: Raising the stakes

The current season, titled Destination Canada, marks the show’s second international edition in three years. Speaking to Variety on May 1, the judges discussed the differences in producing abroad.

Ad

“Having to travel back and forth through [Toronto’s] Pearson [Airport]. It took me four hours to get through immigration the first night!” said Colicchio.

Simmons explained that, compared to their previous international season in London, where the team had to manage everything independently, the Canada-based edition came with significantly more logistical support. She noted that this time, they worked in collaboration not just with Destination Canada, which helped with most of the immigration issues except for Tom’s, but also through a co-production setup.

Ad

Ad

Their U.S. producers at Magical Elves partnered with Insight, the team behind Top Chef Canada. They used Insight’s stage, completely rebuilt it into the show's kitchen, and received guidance from Insight’s executive producers.

From a production standpoint, she said, the process was much smoother. She also pointed out two added perks: the strength of the American dollar and the friendliness of Canadians.

As the show moves toward the finale, fans are curious about what’s to come.

Ad

“We cannot tell you where it is. We can tell you it’s not in Canada,” Colicchio confirmed. “We do travel around Canada a bit and then we take a trip.”

Fans can stream Top Chef on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More