Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale recap: Who won the final case with a historic amount of prize money?

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 aired its finale, titled The Final Deal, on March 25, 2025. The episode wrapped up a season full of challenges and strategic decisions. David Genat won the final case and walked away with $5.8 million—the biggest cash prize in the network television history.

Going into the finale, Alexis Lete had returned from the last excursion with $5.5 million. For David to face the Banker, he needed his final case, brought back by Phillip, to be worth more than $1.8 million. When Phillip’s case showed an amount worth $2 million, David secured his place in the final game in Deal or No Deal Island.

The Banker, revealed to be Chrissy Teigen, raised the stakes by adding the highest case value from the last excursion to the final board, bringing the top prize to $12,232,001. With all eyes on him, David’s game came down to a major decision that ultimately earned him a record-breaking win.

David plays the final case while former contestants watch in Deal or No Deal Island finale

With 26 cases in play, David selected case number 18 for himself and began eliminating others in rounds. He focused on numbers tied to personal meanings and managed to remove mostly low-value cases in the first round. Chrissy Teigen offered him $230,000 after round one, but David declined.

In the second round, two high-value cases were revealed. Chrissy raised her offer to $499,000. David again refused the deal.

“Australian Dave, don’t be a b*tch mate," Dr. Will took the opportunity to speak, referring to an earlier exchange between them.

Before declining the offer and moving forward, David responded:

“Mama didn’t raise no b*tch, Joe."

As the rounds progressed, David involved other cast members in selecting numbers. Dickson mentioned case 10 or 13, and Parvati shared her birthday was on the 21st. David chose cases accordingly and managed to keep high-value amounts on the board, including the top prize. Chrissy’s offer increased to $994,000, then later to $1,523,000. David continued to play, aiming to secure the largest prize.

Despite warnings from host Joe Manganiello and others, he refused multiple offers, saying, “What’s meant for me is meant for me.” The tension increased as he moved into later rounds with only a few high and low-value cases left.

A historic win after a high-stakes decision

As David reached the sixth and seventh rounds, he remained focused on his goal in Deal or No Deal Island. He opened case 17 after sensing a sign and revealed a low value. Chrissy offered him $3,870,01, but David turned it down. The remaining amounts on the board were $25, $75, and the grand prize of $12,232,001.

In the final round, David selected one more case. Ben opened the chosen case, which turned out to be $25. Chrissy then made her final offer of $5.8 million. Joe reminded David that if he accepted, it would become the highest amount ever won on network television. If he declined and his own case held only $75, the loss would be significant.

After a pause, David accepted the deal in Deal or No Deal Island. He then opened his case, revealing it held $75, confirming that taking the Banker’s offer was the right decision. Reflecting in his final confessional, David said:

“I actually can’t even believe it. I knew I had it. I was feeling my dad was in there with me, God was in there with me.”

Deal or No Deal Island finale is now available to stream on Peacock.

