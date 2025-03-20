Deal or No Deal Island star CK makes shocking claims about Dr. Will Kirby's strategy

Deal or No Deal Island featured competition among contestants with different strategies. Courtney "CK" Kim focused on gameplay that prioritized winning over relationships. In the finale, Seychelle Cordero, Parvati Shallow, and Dr. Will Kirby either declined to help or delayed assisting, resulting in CK’s elimination in third place.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 19, 2025, CK discussed the final challenge and her approach to the game. She also commented on Dr. Will Kirby’s strategy. She claimed that he used production to assist his gameplay.

"Dr. Will is Dr. Will. He cheated so much. I'm just like, "You should not be talking to me about cheating or not cheating. You use production in strategy the entire time, dude," she claimed.

Ad

Trending

CK reflected on her partnership with Parvati Shallow, questioning her lack of support in the final excursion. She addressed Phillip Solomon’s comments on their financial discussion and shared her perspective. She also discussed the possibility of joining another reality show and her preferred role.

CK on Will Kirby’s strategy in Deal or No Deal Island

Ad

CK described the final excursion and how other contestants reacted to her position in Deal or No Deal Island. She noted that Seychelle required her to request help before declining to assist. Dr. Will Kirby also hesitated before stepping in.

“I mean, I appreciate it. At the end of the day, some help is better than no help,” CK said.

CK acknowledged that Will played the game with a strategic focus. She noted that he appeared to enjoy competition and players who were actively involved in making moves and also she further spoke about Parvati Shallow’s actions. CK said she had worked with Parvati for much of the game and was uncertain whether Parvati had intentionally made choices that affected her outcome.

Ad

“Did Parvati really not [help me]? I saw that she helped Lete,” CK said.

She also noted that Parvati may not have had the ability to make a significant impact on the challenge. CK said she was not surprised by how the game unfolded. She acknowledged that her approach may have led to her elimination IN Deal or No Deal Island and that others may have seen her as a strong competitor.

Ad

Phillip Solomon’s claim and CK’s response

Ad

CK also addressed a comment made by Phillip Solomon regarding a conversation about his financial background. Phillip claimed that CK made an assumption about his financial status and implied it was related to his race. CK disputed this interpretation. She explained that her comment was based on his profession.

“The ‘because’ I was going to say was ‘because you’re an educator and you are a teacher in America,’” she said.

Ad

CK described her perspective on teachers and their financial situations.

“A lot of people know that I’m passionate about education in general, and I’ve always had a soft spot for teachers,” she said.

CK referenced salary figures for teachers in North Carolina and described the financial challenges that educators face. She also spoke about her relationships with Deal or No Deal Island fellow contestants after the game. She still keeps in touch with Parvati Shallow and La Shell Wooten but not with Seychelle Cordero or Phillip Solomon.

Ad

CK commented on the format of the game and how it influenced her decisions. She said she would have made adjustments if she had known about the jury twist earlier. She shared that next time, she would "play a little more sneaky," and "manipulative."

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episodes are available to stream on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback