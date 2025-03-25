Chrissy Teigen returns to Deal or No Deal Island season 2 as the Banker after nearly two decades

Deal or No Deal Island has returned for season 2, and this time, a familiar face from the show’s early days has taken on a very different role. Chrissy Teigen, who first appeared as a briefcase model in season 2 of the original Deal or No Deal, is now the banker. NBC revealed her identity in an exclusive with People magazine on March 21, 2025.

Speaking about on her return to the show:

“It felt like a fever dream. Sometimes I try to find clips and they’re hard to find… but I loved the experience,” she shared.

Teigen’s return comes 18 years after her briefcase model appearance, and she now plays a key part in determining how much money contestants are offered. She replaces Howie Mandel, who filled the banker role last season.

Teigen will reveal herself to the contestants in the season finale airing Tuesday, March 25, where the final two, David Genat and Alexis Lete, compete for the prize.

As the banker, Teigen’s role is to challenge players, despite feeling connected to them.

Chrissy takes on the role of a banker in Deal or No Deal Island season 2

Chrissy Teigen shared that taking on the role of the banker in Deal or No Deal Island gave her a chance to approach the show in a completely different way. Recalling about her time as a model:

“I was a nervous little girl when I did this before. I just didn’t have that kind of confidence yet,” she shared.

Now, returning in a more strategic and authoritative role, she finds herself influencing the direction of the game.

“This is very real money. These are numbers that are so unheard of for most people, life-changing numbers. But because I’m the banker, we’re against each other,” Teigen explained.

Despite being part of the production, Teigen noted that her connection to the contestants made the role feel more personal. She shared that she connected with the contestants "a lot.” She added that it was "definitely a lot of acting for me that I’m not used to.”

Teigen also described the transition from being one of the many models to a key figure shaping the game’s outcome. While she once stood holding a briefcase, now she negotiates behind the scenes.

According to her, the return to the franchise marks a full-circle moment in her television career.

Looking ahead to the finale of Deal or No Deal Island

The season finale of Deal or No Deal Island airs March 25, where either David Genat or Alexis Lete will face off in the final challenge. Genat, a former Australian Survivor winner, and Lete, a professional wrestler, are the two remaining contestants.

Teigen will reveal herself to them during the episode.

“I love watching Naked and Afraid, and I’m very embarrassed because one of the first things I said to David was, ‘You should do *Naked and Afraid,’” I didn’t realize how creepy it sounded!” she shared.

Teigen explained that she doesn’t usually enjoy competitive formats. She said she’s not very competitive, doesn’t like high-stakes situations, and prefers to avoid taking "big risks." She also spoke about the type of shows she’s more comfortable with.

Instead of taking part in intense competition-based programs, she shared that she prefers watching and commenting on them from the sidelines.

According to her, a better fit would be something like a Bravo show, where she can enjoy the drama and react to it.

Fans can watch the episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 streaming on Peacock.

