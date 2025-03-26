Deal or No Deal Island winner David Genat admits he has no regrets about being seen as a ‘villain’

Deal or No Deal Island wrapped up its second season on March 25, 2025, with David Genat winning the game and walking away with a record-breaking $5.8 million. The finale saw the Australian reality TV contestant make a historic deal, which became the largest prize ever awarded on a game show.

Genat beat out Alexis Lete in the final challenge and turned down multiple six-figure offers to reach the winning amount. In an interview with People following the finale, Genat opened up about how he was portrayed on the show and how he approached his game.

“No regrets. I come into these shows, and I am usually a villain. I like to give production as much as I can and then I just like, ‘Edit me, but make me lovable if possible,’” he said.

The Deal or No Deal Island finale was filmed over nearly five hours and ended at 1:30 a.m. Genat called the experience a mix of focus and emotion, saying it was a "spiritual" moment that he connected with deeply.

David reflects on his win in Deal or No Deal Island

David Genat's win came after rejecting several offers from the banker and proceeding confidently through all seven rounds in Deal or No Deal Island. He selected case number 18, a figure he associated with his children's birthdays and the day his father passed away.

Genat described the game as emotional.

“I really felt like my dad was with me during that whole experience,” he shared.

Genat said the number 18 held special meaning in his life, and winning with it helped bring positive significance to a date marked by both joy and loss. He also said the game was about more than money.

"I wanted to make it a game about love," he said.

Genat later got the number 18 tattooed on his back to remember the experience. He was grateful to his fellow contestants for helping him pick case numbers and shared that they were part of his journey, even though he already knew which two figures he was focused on.

Genat wanted to involve the others as a way to acknowledge their shared time on the island and the role they played in his path to the finale of Deal or No Deal Island.

Game strategy, alliances, and life after the finale

Genat credited his alliance with Parvati Shallow as a key reason for his success.

“Without Parv there, I don’t win,” he said.

Despite both being experienced reality TV contestants, they chose to work together rather than target one another. Genat said they had similar gameplay styles and complemented each other well. He also appreciated that Parvati did not reveal his Survivor background, unlike how Dr. Will Kirby exposed hers.

Genat also spoke about eliminating Phillip, explaining it was not about avoiding strong players but a result of earlier decisions involving money and strategy. He had tried to build a group of physical players to advance together, but some, including Alexis Lete, didn’t align with him.

“I generally am pretty good with socials, but I just couldn’t figure her out,” he said.

Genat added that he has remained in touch with his core alliance and has grown close to host Joe Manganiello and others from the cast. He also mentioned interest in future shows, including The Traitors and a possible return to Australian Survivor.

For now, Genat is waiting for the prize money to arrive before making major financial decisions. He added that the cash he won gave him a lot of "breathing space."

Deal or No Deal Island finale episode is available to stream on Peacock.

