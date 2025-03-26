"It doesn’t even feel real"— David Genat reacts to facing the Banker in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 aired its finale episode, The Final Deal, on March 25, 2025. The final episode brought the season to a close with a high-stakes challenge between the last two contestants, Alexis Lete and David Genat. After surviving multiple rounds of gameplay and securing a key case worth $2 million, David Genat advanced to face the Banker in the last game of the season.

Host Joe Manganiello asked him how it felt to reach the final round.

“You dream about it. You pray about it. I can’t believe it’s happening, Joe. It doesn’t even feel real,” David said.

Chrissy Teigen, revealed as the Banker, raised the top case value to $12,232,001 by adding the highest case from the last excursion. With the entire cast present in The Temple, David selected case number 18 and began the final challenge. His decisions across multiple rounds led to what would become the biggest deal in network TV history — a win of $5.8 million.

David makes it to the final round of Deal or No Deal Island after elimination and selection

The Deal or No Deal Island finale began with Alexis, David, and CK competing in the final excursion. CK was eliminated after taking the longest time in the challenge. That left Alexis and David in the running for the final case. Alexis had the higher value total, but David’s qualifying case, brought by Phillip, was revealed to be worth $2 million— enough to send him to the final round.

Alexis returned from the excursion with a total of $5.5 million in case value. For David to move forward, the case brought back by Phillip needed to be worth more than $1.8 million. When it was revealed to hold $2 million, David earned his spot to face the Banker.

Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the Banker, surprising the contestants in Deal or No Deal Island. She increased the stakes by adding the highest case value from the excursion to the board, bringing the top prize to $12,232,001. David entered The Temple and saw all the eliminated contestants cheering.

“I think it was my social game. The connections I had in there were real and genuine,” he shared.

When Joe asked if he was ready to play for the final case, David responded, “Thank you everybody. What a show!” before stepping up to begin the game.

David takes the biggest deal after passing on multiple offers

David involved other cast members in choosing case numbers throughout the rounds in Deal or No Deal Island finale. Dickson suggested case 10 or 13. Parvati mentioned her birthday was on the 21st. David took their input, and the high-value cases remained in play. Chrissy’s offers increased to $994,000 and later to $1,523,000, but David declined both.

In round six, David opened case 17 and found a low amount. Chrissy then offered $3,870,018 — the highest offer in Deal or No Deal history at the time. David turned it down again. The final three values on the board were $25, $75, and $12,232,001.

David opened one last case, which revealed $25. Chrissy made a final offer of $5.8 million. Joe told him that accepting it would make him the biggest winner in network TV history. David paused, before accepting the deal.

After the acceptance, David opened his own case, which held $75. His decision to take the deal secured his win.

“I actually can’t even believe it. I knew I had it. I was feeling my dad was in there with me, God was in there with me,” he expressed in his final confessional.

Fans can watch the finale episode of Deal or No Deal Island currently streaming on Peacock.

