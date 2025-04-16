Did Aimee Lou Wood receive an apology from Saturday Night Live? Details explored

Saturday Night Live has reportedly not issued a formal apology to Aimee Lou Wood following criticism over a parody sketch aired during its April 12, 2025, episode. The British actress, known for her role in The White Lotus, took to Instagram on April 13 to call the segment "mean and unfunny."

Ad

The skit titled 'The White POTUS' featured comedian Sarah Sherman impersonating Wood’s character, Chelsea, using exaggerated teeth and a British accent. In her Instagram Story, Wood claimed she received apologies from Saturday Night Live.

However, a report by TMZ published on April 15 stated that insiders with direct knowledge of the show denied any formal apology had been made. Instead, it was suggested that someone who personally knows Wood may have reached out to her independently. NBC and Saturday Night Live have not issued any official public statement regarding the matter.

Ad

Trending

Aimee Lou Wood's response to the Saturday Night Live sketch

Ad

The controversy began after Saturday Night Live aired a sketch parodying The White Lotus during its April 12 episode, hosted by Jon Hamm. The sketch, called 'The White POTUS,' combined themes from HBO’s The White Lotus with portrayals of political figures, including Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sarah Sherman played Chelsea, a character based on Wood’s role from the series, and appeared wearing fake front teeth. In the skit, her character delivered lines referencing fluoride, which Wood later pointed out as an inaccurate reflection of her dental features.

Ad

In a since-expired Instagram Story posted on April 13, Wood stated,

“I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo.” She added, “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

She also clarified that she has "big gap teeth, not bad teeth.” Saturday Night Live has not made any public acknowledgment of the complaint.

Ad

Ad

According to the April 15 TMZ report, sources close to the show stated the skit targeted multiple public figures’ appearances and was not meant to single out Wood. 'The White POTUS' featured jokes about President Trump’s weight and other exaggerated impersonations, which the show considers typical of its comedic approach.

Aftermath: Apology claims and flowers from Sarah Sherman

Following her comments, Aimee Lou Wood posted another Instagram Story on April 13 stating, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” However, TMZ reported on April 15 that while someone from Saturday Night Live who knows Wood may have apologized, the show itself did not issue a formal apology.

Ad

Sources close to Saturday Night Live added that the show “would not feel compelled” to do so, viewing the content of the sketch as consistent with the show’s tone. Despite the criticism, Wood clarified that she held no personal grievance against Sarah Sherman. “Not @sarahsquirm’s fault x,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to Sherman’s handle.

“Not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

On April 15, Wood shared another Instagram Story showing a bouquet of pastel-colored flowers she received from Sherman.

Ad

Ad

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm,” she wrote.

This was the only publicly known response from anyone directly involved in the sketch. Photos surfaced on April 14 showing Wood in tears in London. Later that day, she addressed the images on social media and said her emotional moment was unrelated to the sketch.

“I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about. Something completely unrelated,” she wrote.

Ad

On social media, Wood’s sister Emily publicly defended her, though her co-stars from The White Lotus did not comment. Actor Walton Goggins, who played Wood’s on-screen partner Rick, initially praised the sketch as “smashing” in a post that has since been deleted.

Goggins and Wood do not follow each other on social media, prompting speculation about a rift, though neither has addressed it publicly. Jason Isaacs, another cast member from the HBO series, vaguely referred to “arguments” on the show’s set, calling it a “pressure cooker” environment.

Ad

Fans can stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More