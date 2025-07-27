Did Janae and Phillip stay together by the end of Family or Fiancé? Details explored

Janae and Phillip appeared in Family or Fiancé, Season 4, Episode 9, which was released on June 21, 2025. They sought counseling, hoping to gain clarity about their relationship and decide whether to get married. Limits were tested when they addressed their inhibitions and unresolved issues. However, despite everything, Janae and Phillip agreed to stay together and work things through.The couple's connection was instantaneous. Janae and Phillip enjoyed a passionate love affair as they traveled extensively and attended parties. However, once the excitement of the initial phase of their relationship started to fade, Janae and Phillip began to lock horns, noticing differences in their lifestyles and actions.Moreover, Phillip had started a new chapter in his life after accepting sobriety. It eventually led his family to worry about his future and health once they realized that Janae's lifestyle and decisions were incompatible with his well-being.Throughout the Family or Fiancé episode, Janae and Phillip were shown addressing their differences and points of disagreement, hoping to reach a middle ground. Ultimately, they concluded their journey on the show on a positive note by deciding to work through their issues. Although they postponed their marriage, they vowed to remain committed to one another.Family or Fiancé stars Janae and Phillip agree to make amends in their lifestyles for their partner's well-beingJanae and Phillip, while speaking with relationship expert Tracy McMillan, revealed they had both been in serious relationships in the past before they met each other. Reflecting on their own connection and the developing cracks in it, Phillip mentioned that Janae tended to shut down and not communicate at all.&quot;I just shut down, I do, because I'd rather avoid arguing,&quot; Janae admitted.When Janae mentioned that she would take time off to calm herself, the Family or Fiancé relationship expert called her out for &quot;pretending&quot; that the problem did not exist, stressing the importance of open communication. Phillip chimed in, noting that when Janae did calm down and break the ice, she would return with the expectation that nothing had happened.When Tracy asked Janae how she assisted Phillip in his sobriety, she revealed that she embarked on the journey for about two months before giving up. Upon hearing that, Tracy stated that Janae never intended to give up drinking, urging her to find out what she truly wanted to do. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the Family or Fiancé episode, Phillip sat down for a one-on-one with Janae's family. It was then that he confessed his struggle with trusting Janae emotionally. While he was certain that she would never cheat on him, Phillip disliked how she was never ready to address their ongoing conflicts.Their relationship hit a rough patch when Janae criticized Phillip for commenting on her relationship with her daughter. She stated that it was not his business, especially when he had no relationship with his son. The Family or Fiancé star accused him of being a &quot;victim.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToward the end of the Family or Fiancé episode, Janae and Phillip sat down with a therapist, who urged both of them to work on their issues to ensure a healthy relationship. While Phillip was asked to seek anger management, Janae was encouraged to meet his emotional needs and support him in his sobriety.&quot;I'm definitely willing to make all necessary changes for us 'cause if we don't make those changes, it's just going to be a disaster,&quot; Janae said.She further told Phillip that she would stop drinking if he considered doing counseling and anger management.The therapist advised the couple not to get married anytime soon and work on their issues first. Consequently, Janae and Phillip postponed their wedding, deciding to stay together and support each other's development for the time being.Family or Fiancé episodes can be streamed on OWN.