Season 3 of Holmes Family Rescue premiered on June 4, 2025. It once again saw Mike Sr. teaming up with his son, Mike Jr., and daughter, Sherry Holmes, to correct people's botched homes. In an interview with Collider, published on June 4, 2025, the trio discussed things that DIY homeowners should avoid doing themselves.Mike Sr. mentioned electrical and plumbing work as two crucial things that need to be done by an expert.&quot;I've always said, don't hire a roofer to do your plumbing. Don't touch things you don't know,&quot; Mike said.Mike Jr. and Sherry agreed and added that those things mattered because they had safety issues. Poor electrical or plumbing work could result in the house burning down or getting flooded, Sherry said. Further in the interview, the family members also discussed trending home designs that weren't practical.What Mike Sr. from Holmes Family Rescue had to say about electrical and plumbing worksMike Sr. emphasized that you shouldn’t hire a roofer to do plumbing work. He explained that while a poor paint job, such as using latex over oil, might not be a major issue, plumbing mistakes can cause serious problems.His first tip to avoid renovation disasters: don’t get too excited and rush into it.His second piece of advice: educate yourself about the work you're planning to do.&quot;Three, if you're gonna hire a contractor, check out your contractor,&quot; he added.Sherry said that while her family members were &quot;pro-do-it-yourself,&quot; they didn't want to see homeowners fixing dangerous things. She stated that not everything in a house was appropriate to do by yourself. Some things, such as electrical appliances, shouldn't be messed with if they didn't know how to fix them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdding to the dangers of such a thing, the Holmes Family Rescue star reminded them that fixing a wrong wire could result in the house burning down. On top of that, the insurance won't cover it because it wasn't done by a professional to begin with.&quot;There are a lot of things that you're not educated about, and especially if it's something that comes down to flooding your house, burning your house, potentially harming you and your family. Don't touch it. Simple as that,&quot; she added.Mike Jr. mentioned that some homeowners hired contractors who claimed to know their way around the electrical boxes. But with the number of wires running through these hidden boxes, the homeowners should hire a licensed electrician instead of a contractor. Small changes like these, he said, would cover them in the long run.He added that if a homeowner wanted to paint the house by themselves, they should try and paint the trims first. He believed that doing so would make them realise why people hired professionals to do it.Mike Sr. also had a tip for people who wanted to do their wiring and plumbing by themselves. He said that while they could act as their own electricians and plumbers, they could get a permit to ensure that their work was right. He explained that when they applied for such a permit, people would come to their house and tell them if they were doing something wrong.The Holmes Family Rescue stars also discussed impractical renovation trends. Mike Sr. stated that concrete countertops weren't his favorite trend because concrete absorbed things, making it unfit for a place like the kitchen. Sherry said she didn't like the ShipLaps do-it-yourself wallpaper trends.For more updates on Holmes Family Rescue stars Sherry, Mike Jr., and Mike Sr., fans of the show can follow their respective Instagrams: @sherryholmes, @mikeholmesjr, and @make_it_right.