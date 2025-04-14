“Down-to-earth” – American Idol contestant Desmond Roberts makes his feelings clear about Jelly Roll

American Idol season 23 has reached its Top 24 stage, and the contestants are now performing from Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. Alongside this sunny setting, three renowned mentors have joined the show—Jelly Roll, Josh Groban, and Ashanti. Jelly Roll, in particular, has made a strong impression as the season’s first official 'Artist in Residence.'

Contestant Desmond Roberts shared high praise for Jelly Roll, calling him one of the most genuine people he’s met. “Let’s just start with how sweet he is as a person,” Roberts said to On The Red Carpet on April 13, 2025. He added,

“Like, he is just one of the sweetest, most like, down-to-earth people that I’ve seen in a while. He’s somebody that even if he wasn’t an artist, I feel like I would be friends with him.”

His sentiment is echoed by others, highlighting the strong rapport Jelly Roll has built with the contestants this season.

Jelly Roll earns praise from American Idol contestants during the Hawaii round

As the American Idol competition enters the nationwide voting phase, the mentorship sessions at Aulani have become even more vital. Jelly Roll, who first appeared as a mentor in season 22, returned this season in a full-time mentoring capacity.

This year, his expanded role allows him to interact with all the contestants, rather than just a select few. Contestant MKY expressed how meaningful Jelly Roll’s presence was, especially due to a personal connection through music. In his conversation with On The Red Carpet, he said,

“Jelly Roll is iconic, man. You know what? When they brought him on the show, all I could think of was my song ‘Save Me,’ and he has a song called ‘Save Me.’ So I'm like, 'Man, look at that—the symbolism.’ But he’s a great artist, man, and he’s given me some really great feedback.”

Joining Jelly Roll as mentors for the Top 24 are Grammy Award-winning artists Josh Groban and Ashanti. The mentors have played a critical role in preparing the contestants for live performances, offering feedback on vocal technique, emotional delivery, and stage presence.

Jelly Roll opens up about his experience on American Idol

On April 11, 2025, Jelly Roll spoke to Billboard about his return to American Idol and the responsibilities that come with his new role as Artist in Residence. Reflecting on his experience from the previous season, he said,

“I immediately told my publicist, ‘We’ve got to go back. We’ve got to figure this out. We’ve got to do that again.’ I already hated that I only got to work with half of them, so I was watching the show all year thinking, ‘I wished I worked with that kid. I might’ve been able to…’”

He emphasized that Tori Kelly had done a great job in the past and expressed his long-time admiration for American Idol, calling it a show that turns kids’ dreams into reality. He described the experience as being like Disneyland every day, and said that returning this year in a full-time role with the cast felt special.

When asked about his responsibilities, Jelly Roll explained that he sees himself as a unique kind of mentor. He described his role as a bridge between the young artists and the audience at home, as well as a connection between the contestants and the judges.

He added that he serves as a steady source of guidance and encouragement, aiming to help the contestants feel as confident as they sound. Jelly Roll concluded by emphasizing how deeply connected he feels with the contestants.

“I call them my little babies. They all love me. They listen to me. I listen to them too. We spend as much time talking off camera as we do on,” he said.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm EST on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

