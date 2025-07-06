"Each unit tells a story" — Storage Wars star Kenny Crossley opens up about his journey on the show

Storage Wars premiered season 16 on June 7, 2025. Among the returning cast members was Kenny Crossley, who rose to popularity for his on-screen personality and his journey on the show. While speaking to Screen Rant on June 7, 2025, Kenny opened up about how he landed on the A&E show and shared his opinion of the show thus far. Kenny, while commenting on his experience, said:

"Yeah, I enjoy every bit of it. You know, the hunt, like each unit tells a story. You know, some people just put whatever it is in there. They just throw it in there."

The Storage Wars alum shared that he once bought a $800 unit in Riverside. Although it seemed normal on the outside, after inspecting the items in the unit, Kenny discovered a safe with $1,100 in it. The discovery pleasantly surprised him, as he recalled that he went "straight to Carl's Jr." and ordered a hamburger.

While the cash helped him earn a profit, it also made him wonder what happened to the owners of the unit. It was the stories attached to each unit and the excitement of not knowing what he could find that made the experience more interesting and valuable for the cast member.

Storage Wars star Kenny Crossley sheds light on changing careers and more

Storage Wars alum Kenny did not start in the auction business. He revealed that he used to be a property manager at the storage, where he sat and observed how people put "stuff out in the newspaper to let people know that there's gonna be an auction."

However, his journey started at Inglewood, where Storage Wars had come to film. While speaking about his job on the set, as the property manager, he said:

"So I was the one cutting the locks and stuff. I was like about 280, you know, looking all s*xy and stuff, 280."

He continued, recalling that co-star Barry had bought a locker, which had a mattress pinned up against the door. Consequently, cameras flooded the unit, trying to capture the hurdle. Kenny then reminisced about the conversation that initiated everything.

"So they came in with the cameras and everything, and I didn't know nobody, but Barry came and said, 'I got a problem.' I said, 'What's that?' He said, 'I can't get it up.'' I said, 'That sounds like a personal problem.' And ever since then, Barry came back and said, 'Man, you should do this,'" he shared.

The Storage Wars star added that since he already knew the "process of the auction," it was a smooth transition. Kenny stated that he enjoyed helping people and making them laugh. Consequently, he asked the producers to "let Kenny be Kenny."

When asked about his humorous personality and how it resonated with fans of the show, Kenny shared another story, recalling a time when he got recognized by a child he had picked up while driving an Uber.

Kenny said that was the first time he learned he had become a meme online, and that the person who had posted his video had earned a significant amount of money with over 17 million views.

Kenny shared that he had a fun personality since he was in school, adding that his high school teacher called him after seeing him on Storage Wars and praised him for staying true to his identity.

Follow Kenny Crossley on Storage Wars, airing only on A&E.

