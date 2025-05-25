Eight suspects convicted in the 2016 Paris robbery of The Kardashians star Kim K

On May 23, 2025, a verdict was reached during the trial of the ten suspects related to the 2016 Paris robbery of The Kardashians' Kim Kardashian. In 2016, Kim was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewelry worth millions of dollars. The judge, David De Pas, presiding over the trial held at Palais de Justice, said the sentences were not "severe" as the jury convicted eight of the ten suspects.

According to a Jersey Evening Post article, published on May 23, 2025, Aomar Ait Khedache, the ringleader, was given an eight-year sentence, five years suspended. Three other suspects were convicted and given seven-year sentences with five years suspended. Meanwhile, two other defendants were acquitted, and the rest were fined.

As per NBC's May 23 piece, most of the defendants were in their 60s and 70s. They arrived at court wearing orthopedic shoes and wielding canes. Some were even diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's disease, and painted a contrasting image next to The Kardashians' star.

"Most terrifying experience of my life" — The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian opens up about the incident following the jury's verdict

Kim Kardashian at the Paris Robbery Trial (Image via Getty)

On May 23, in a statement after the trial, The Kardashians' star Kim told PEOPLE that she was "deeply grateful" to the French authorities for ensuring justice was served in her case. She then recalled the incident from the 2016 Paris Fashion Week, when robbers dressed as policemen broke into her hotel room, tied her up, and stole her jewelry.

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," Kim said.

While she would never forget the incident, she believed in the "power of growth and accountability" and would pray for the "healing for all." Kim added that she remained committed to "advocating for justice" and supporting a fair and just legal system.

The Kardashians' cast member's attorneys, Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick, and Jonathan Mattou, also shared a statement, thanking the French authorities for treating Kim with respect throughout the process.

They added that Kim was prepared to put the trial behind her and start afresh while working to rework, and potentially "improve" the criminal justice system for the benefit of "the victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves."

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Yunice Abbas, expressed his regrets in court during the trial.

"I have nothing but regrets to offer you and will take my responsibilities," he said per NBC.

Yunice was found guilty of conspiracy, armed robbery, and holding the victim in sequestration without voluntary liberation. Yunice can avoid prison if he does not commit further crimes in the next four years. However, in the case of defiance, he could be imprisoned for seven years.

Meanwhile, the leader of the crime, Aomar, admitted he was involved but claimed he played the role of a foot soldier, alleging someone called "X" or "Ben" was the mastermind behind the robbery. However, the prosecutors dismissed his claim. Ultimately, he was convicted of theft with a weapon and holding the victim in sequestration without voluntary liberation.

Other suspects found guilty were Didier Dubreucq, Harminy Ait Khedache (Aomar's son), Christiane Glotin (Aomar's girlfriend), Marc-Alexandre Boyer, and François Delaporte. Gary Madar was cleared of conspiracy, and so was Florus Heroui, who was fined for possessing an illegal weapon.

Aomar formally apologized to The Kardashians' star in court. Kim accepted his apology and agreed to forgive him, but stated that it would never change "the emotions, the feeling, and the trauma" the robbery caused.

The Kardashians episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

