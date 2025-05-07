Even with Platinum Tickets, Kolbi and Canaan’s exits show how unpredictable American Idol voting can be

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

American Idol season 23 revealed its Top 7 during the May 5, 2025, episode, but the results have left some fans questioning how the voting process played out. Two Platinum Ticket holders—Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill—were eliminated, despite strong showings in the earlier rounds and praise from the judges.

Their exits came after 22 million votes were cast following the “Ladies’ Night” themed performances on May 4. Kolbi and Canaan both took risks during the Top 10 performances. Kolbi performed Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain, stepping outside her usual R&B style.

Ad

Trending

Canaan chose Carrie Underwood’s Love Wins, which was his first non-Gospel performance on the show. While the judges had previously awarded them Platinum Tickets during auditions—allowing them to skip the first round of Hollywood Week—the votes this time told a different story.

In my opinion, even with standout moments in earlier rounds, these exits show how unpredictable American Idol voting can be. The Platinum Ticket gives a contestant a strong start, but it doesn’t offer protection when it comes down to fan votes and song choice on performance night.

Ad

Kolbi and Canaan’s bold performances spark debate after American Idol Top 8 eliminations

Ad

Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill were both eliminated in the May 4 episode of American Idol season 23, despite holding Platinum Tickets and receiving praise in earlier rounds. They were eliminated after the “Ladies’ Night” theme, where each contestant performed a song by a female artist.

Instead of sticking to their usual genre, both Kolbi and Canaan decided to take risks—moves that led to both praise and criticism from viewers. Canaan, a 17-year-old gospel singer from Dallas, chose Love Wins by Carrie Underwood. During rehearsal with guest mentor Miranda Lambert, he shared that it was his first time singing a non-Gospel song, and he felt nervous about it.

Ad

Ad

Kolbi, who had mostly sung soul and R&B throughout the season, picked The Chain by Fleetwood Mac. She admitted that people probably expected her to go with something more like Aretha Franklin, but she wanted to try something new.

Following their eliminations, I believe the risks Kolbi and Canaan took deserved more credit than they received. Canaan stepped away from his Gospel roots to perform Love Wins, and that takes courage on a national stage.

Ad

Kolbi delivered a bold version of The Chain, showing she wasn’t afraid to challenge expectations and break out of the box she was being put in. In my opinion, these choices showed growth and versatility—two qualities any artist needs.

I may see it differently than some viewers, but to me, Kolbi and Canaan stretched their boundaries and stood out. Not every risk will connect, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking. In the end, their exits show how much song choice and audience perception can influence outcomes—even for contestants with early advantages like the Platinum Ticket.

Ad

Social media responses show Kolbi and Canaan left a lasting impact on American Idol viewers

Comment byu/MarionCotesworthHaye from discussion inamericanidol Expand Post

Ad

After the May 5 episode of American Idol season 23, it became clear that Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill’s exits resonated with a lot of viewers. Despite not making it into the Top 8, their performances sparked strong reactions across social media, especially from fans who had followed their journeys since auditions.

In my opinion, the emotional outpouring shows that both contestants built real connections with the audience—something not every contestant can manage, even if they make it further in the competition.

Ad

“Kolbi got robbed seriously, she sang way better than many of them,” a reddit user wrote.

That line stood out to me because it reflects how many viewers felt—like something was off in the voting, especially after the consistency and growth both singers showed throughout the season.

In my view, what Kolbi and Canaan proved was that the voting process isn’t always about who sings the best on a given night. Sometimes it’s about familiarity, momentum, or song choice aligning with audience expectations.

Ad

But the ability to take risks, deliver emotional performances, and still walk away with a loyal following says a lot. Their journeys on American Idol may have ended, but what they built with fans will likely carry on well beyond the show.

Watch American Idol episodes available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More