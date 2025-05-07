"He's a natural performer"— American Idol fans react to Slater Nalley's rendition of Atlantic City earning him a spot in the Top 7

American Idol season 23 contestant Slater Nalley was announced as one of the Top 7 contestants of the show on Monday, May 5, 2025. He was accompanied by Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, Mattie Pruitt, Gabby Samone, John Foster, and Thunderstorm Artis while Josh King was eliminated.
During the episode, the judges competed against each other in a song contest, which required them to pick songs for the contestants to sing. If the contestant picked their song and correctly guessed who it was, it earned that judge a point.
Slater Nalley sang Atlantic City by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and advanced to the Top 7. Fans online reacted to his performance and praised his rendition of the song. One person wrote on X:
"He’s a natural performer. He really connects with the audience. For 18, seems likes he’s been doing this for years. I like his style. He’s one that can tour. I can see him opening up for Luke or Carrie."
"When Slater sing "Atlantic City" By @Springsteen During His performance of @AmericanIdol Tonight Wow I thought He did such A great & Amazing Job, I felt like dancing, It was really good & Very Entertainment!!!" a fan commented.
"Slater Nalley crushed it, he owns the stage and is a true performer. Only person id buy a concert ticket to see," a tweet read.
Fans of American Idol season 23 termed it one of his best performances so far:
"I’ve liked every single one of Slater’s performances but this has got to be my favorite from the Bruce Springsteen song to his vocal perfection all the way through," a person wrote.
"That was an incredible performance by slater nalley, It was one of the best performances of the night this week during the judges song contest," a fan commented.
"Slater does not miss vocally he is so impressive," a tweet read.
Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:
"GREAT song choice for Slater (don't really think the stereotypical fringe shirt was NECESSARY for this BUT he made it seem organic and not costumy)," a person wrote.
"What a great voice!" a fan commented.
"You pulled that off with such amazing abilities"— Lionel Richie praises Slater Nalley's rendition of Atlantic City during American Idol season 23 episode 16
In American Idol season 23 episode 16, Slater Nalley performed Atlantic City by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, a song that was Luke Bryan's pick. After the performance ended, Slater attempted to guess which judge had picked the song and when it was revealed it was Luke, the judge explained why he picked it.
Luke said he felt the American Idol season 23 contestant would pick it because of his style. He added that Slater brought the energy to the song, after which Lionel Richie offered his feedback.
"The point is you pulled that off with such amazing abilities," he said.
The American Idol season 23 judge added that Slater Nalley pointed out the fringe shirt that the contestant was wearing and complimented him for wearing it with confidence. He noted that the singer would go a long way.
Slater was the last act of the night, after which the judges' score for the song contest was revealed. Since Lionel and Luke both had three points and Carrie only had two, the male judges had the power to save one of the bottom contestants.
Luke and Lionel had to choose between Josh and Mattie and they saved the latter. Josh was eliminated from American Idol season 23 ahead of the Top 7.
Fans of season 23 commented on the latest episode online and praised Slater Nalley's performance.
Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday on ABC at 8 pm ET.