"Everybody’s more talented than the next" - American Idol star Slater Nalley comments on the level of competition

American Idol season 23 contestant Slater Nalley was one of the performers who sang on episode 16, titled Judge's Song Contest, which aired on ABC on May 5, 2025. He sang Bruce Springsteen’s Atlantic City, which was selected for him by judge Luke Bryan.

Slater impressed both the judges and viewers with his performance, ultimately earning a spot in the Top 7 and advancing to the next round. However, making it this far wasn't an easy task for him, seeing how talented his fellow contestants were.

In an interview with Parade, published on May 4, Slater reflected on the level of competition this season. He said that everyone was more talented than the next and that it would be hard for the viewers at home to vote for them.

“You’ve got a lot of really talented people around here. Everybody’s more talented than the next. I’ve never been in a situation where I can’t tell who’s the most talented, because everybody here is just equally talented, and it’s going to be really hard for America to vote," he said.

American Idol's Slater Nalley reflects on singing his original songs and the help he received along the way

American Idol season 23 contestant Slater Nalley has captivated viewers and judges since his memorable audition. He sang an original song that he wrote for his high school teacher, Ms. Davis' son, Carter, who passed away in an unfortunate accident.

The 18-year-old performed another original song titled Foolish Pride on the Hollywood Week: Idol Arena episode. However, with the following them-based episode, he had to stick with performing cover songs that fit the theme.

In his interview with the Parade, Slater shared that after presenting his two original songs at the start of the competition, he has been wanting to do one more. However, he noted that contestants have to choose songs based on what the production team sends them.

Regardless, the American Idol season 23 contestant noted that he has to “feel it” to want to sing one of his original songs. He shared that he is hoping to perform one of his originals during the Mother’s Day episode, which will premiere on May 11.

Commenting on the competition in the recent season, the singer stated that all of his fellow contestants have immense talent. He added that it would be hard for the public to choose between whom they wanted to vote for.

"But hearing that I got put into the Top 10, America’s pick, was one of the coolest moments. I was really happy to hear the news that people are enjoying my music. At the end of the day, that’s what I’ve always wanted,” he added.

The singer also expressed his gratitude for working with the artist-in-residence, Jelly Roll, the guest mentors, and the behind-the-scenes American Idol vocal coaches.

Slater credited these musical professionals for helping him discover new ways to arrange songs. While he created the arrangement for Somewhere Over the Rainbow himself, he was thrilled to realize he could take a song, not just stick to the textbook version, and shape it to match his own sound and vision.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it, though. I’m so happy to be here. I’m happy to be able to share my music with everybody, and the response has been great from everybody, so it’s been cool to see that,” the American Idol contestant concluded.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.

