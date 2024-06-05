Everything to know about Buying London star Daniel Daggers' agency DDRE Global

Buying London, the real estate Netflix series, premiered on May 22, 2024. This show features the luxury real estate agency DDRE Global's CEO Daniel Daggers and his team. Cast members for the reality TV show include Oli Hamilton, Reme Nicole, Lauren Christy, Rosi Walden, Rasa Bagdonaviciute, Juliana Ardenius, Olivia Wayne, and rival agent Alex Bourne.

As per the DDRE Global website, the real estate agency targets the luxury market in the UK, and their team brings in high-profile celebrity and millionaire clients. Daniel Daggers and his team provide services to their client network which includes selling and buying residential property. They resolve problems related to conflicts of interest, give investment opportunities, and transparent market evaluation alongside advising their client network.

On Buying London viewers witnessed the dedication of the DDRE Global cast members and how they put effort into maintaining the status of their agency during a potential client hunt. Providing guidance for renting, investing, and buying residential properties, the agency's goal is to provide a hassle-free experience for the client. Their website states:

"Property is personal. We'll spend time getting to know you and your needs so that each experience is tailor-made and stress-free. Whatever you're looking for, wherever it may be, we will find it. Between our advisors and in-house experts, we'll make working together a pleasure."

Buying London star Daniel Daggers founded DDRE Global in 2020

The Buying London star Daniel Daggers has been in the real estate industry for more than 25 years, his experience and expertise led him to start his own company DDRE Global. This was back in 2020 during the pandemic. Despite having an interest in football the CEO decided to choose a different path, he was introduced to the real estate industry at 17 by his father's friend.

In an interview with House Beautiful on May 22, 2024, the Netflix reality celebrity explained he began his professional career as an agent back in 1997. At that time Daggers was also pursuing a business course which sparked his interest in the industry. Explaining the timeline, Daniel said:

“I wanted to be a professional footballer, But I wasn't good enough, and real estate just gave me an opportunity to sort of build a life that I want to lead. I did it at an estate agency, but my father knew the owner of the business."

He continued:

It was a local business, and I did it there. He called me and asked me if I wanted the job permanently, and I said yes. And that's how it all started back in 1997.”

With DDRE Global's success, the Buying London cast member realized he wanted to change the traditional real estate model and provide customers with an experience. Client connection and network bring revenue to the company. Focusing on this idea, Daniel introduced virtual reality for the interior designing segment of their company. He explained in the House Beautiful:

“So if a client is interested in buying a piece of real estate and then wants some advice as to who should they appoint when it comes to interior design or if they need some legal services or financial services, we will give them access to our black book.”

Fans are excited to see more of the Buying London cast and what they are up to. Viewers can follow their official Instagram accounts to stay updated with season 2 news.