"Everything went sky-high here" — 90 Day Fiancé star Greg's mom shares her thoughts on Joan’s long showers raising their utility bill

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 7 is scheduled to air on March 30, 2025, on TLC. In an exclusive preview obtained by Extra TV, and released on March 4, Greg's mother, Lucille, can be seen raising concerns about the impact of Joan's shower habits on the household utility bill. Lucille questions Greg and later speaks to Joan about the frequency and duration of her showers. In the sneak peek, she says:

"Are they long showers? I'm only saying that because everything went sky-high here, you know."

Lucille highlights that she has noticed an increase in her electric bill, attributing it to Joan's bathing habits. She also points out that Greg himself does not pay rent, emphasizing the importance of financial awareness when managing household expenses.

Greg’s mom raises concerns over Joan’s frequent showers and household expenses on 90 Day Fiancé

Lucille first brings up the issue when she notices that Joan is in the shower. She asks Greg about Joan’s whereabouts, referring to her by saying she wants to know "where she is." The 90 Day Fiancé star responds by informing her that Joan is "taking a shower." Greg's mother then recalls:

"Again? Last night she took a shower."

Greg says that he is aware of Joan's frequent bathing habit. His mother questions the reason, prompting him to explain that Joan prefers to stay "clean." Expressing her concern about the rising water bill, Lucille states:

"There goes my water bill. I have to put a little timer on there."

Greg explains Joan’s perspective by mentioning that in Uganda, access to hot water is not always consistent, so she is used to taking cool showers. Greg’s mother suggests an alternative, stating that Joan can use the "pool" if she wants to cool off.

Greg’s mom confronts Joan about the showers

During breakfast, Lucille brings up the topic again, mentioning that Greg has told her that Joan takes showers often. She asks how many times a day, and Joan responds that it is "something like three." Lucille gets surprised and asks Joan to confirm her response. Joan reaffirms it, leading Greg’s mother to continue questioning for more details, such as bathing duration.

Joan says that her showers are not long. Lucille continues to ask about the water temperature, wanting to know if they are hot showers. Joan further clarifies that the temperature is "mild, medium." Greg’s mother then shares her observation, stating:

"Oh, I'm saying because I noticed with my electric bill how it jumped, you know. I could see it going up again."

The impact of utility costs on the household

Greg’s mother emphasizes the financial impact of increased utility use, stating:

"Listen, when you have your own house and you start paying your bills, you'll see how conscious you become of everything."

In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional interview, she also comments on Greg's contributions to the household and explains:

"Doesn't help out, but he keeps a lot of food coming into this house. But pay rent per se, he doesn’t. Never really paid rent here."

Lucille clarifies that as long as Joan does not "abuse" the showers or take "10-minute showers," she would be understanding.

Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 PM ET on TLC to follow the ongoing drama between the cast.

