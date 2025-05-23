"Evolved into a real life relationship": Farmer Wants A Wife's John Sansone shares his unexpected love with Claire after a slow-burn journey

Farmer Wants A Wife season 3 concluded with John Sansone choosing Claire Dirette over finalist Lily Ayres, a decision he described as both surprising and genuine. John, a 25-year-old farmer and law student from St. Louis, reflected on their slow-developing connection after the cameras stopped filming.

During an exclusive Southern Living interview on May 22, 2025, he shared,

"Claire and I’s [was a] casual friendship-like relationship that has evolved into a real life relationship."

While the show highlighted their late-blooming bond, John and Claire are currently continuing their relationship privately, without placing pressure on what’s next.

John Sansone and Claire Dirette's relationship moved from casual friendship to a real-life connection on Farmer Wants A Wife

A connection built off-camera

In his interview with Southern Living, the Farmer Wants A Wife star shared that their relationship formed gradually, strengthened through ordinary moments rather than dramatic events. He noted,

“Much of our attraction to one another was built through a series of small moments. Conversations and jokes that were lighthearted, and not always captured on camera.”

Claire Dirette said her nerves early on kept her from being herself, especially during the first two weeks. She noted that the Nashville mixer marked a turning point when their friendship began to "grow." Now, months after filming ended, the couple is still together, managing long-distance between Chicago and St. Louis. John addressed the plans by saying,

“I know everybody’s gonna want to know ‘are you gonna move in?’ ‘Are you gonna get married?’...We just want to be in public first.”

From a dull first date to growing interest

Speaking to Us Weekly, John Sansone admitted he didn’t feel an initial spark with Claire. He recalled telling the camera that while Claire seemed like a great girl, sweet, nice, and soft-spoken, their date felt "dull." Claire also revealed she had little memory of their early interactions.

“I don’t remember our first conversation by any means. So I had no first impression of John at all,” she said.

As the Farmer Wants A Wife season progressed, John and Claire became more comfortable in the show’s environment. John explained,

“Toward the end [of the season] everybody started to loosen up more and get more casual...so that’s when I think I really started to like Claire.”

Claire recalled a specific moment when their dynamic began to change. She mentioned that she had to initiate a conversation with John and felt "super anxious" at the time. During that exchange, John kept the mood light and joked around, which helped ease her nerves and made her feel more comfortable.

Navigating differences and long-term expectations

The Farmer Wants A Wife couple discovered contrasting viewpoints during a solo date late in the season. In the same Us Weekly interview, John shared,

“I think it’s pretty interesting and fun to go through this with somebody who has a different outlook on certain things in life.”

While their perspectives on traditional roles in relationships didn’t entirely align, Claire expressed openness to John’s views. She noted that it wasn’t something she strongly opposed from the beginning and emphasized their shared strength in communication. Claire’s mother, during the finale, questioned John about his expectations of women. John described the exchange as nerve-racking:

“Her mom is a decorated college professor... it was pretty interesting and nerve-racking to talk to her.”

Despite the pressure, he explained that the discussion remained respectful, as they were able to openly "talk through" their differences and "learn each other’s outlooks."

Stream Farmer Wants A Wife season 3 anytime on Hulu.

