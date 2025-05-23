"What are women for?": Farmer Wants a Wife star Claire's mother reacts to John's belief in stay-at-home wives

The finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 was released on Thursday, May 22, 2025. It revealed differing expectations and deeply held values about the roles of women within marriage. This topic came into focus after Claire's mother asked him contradicting questions about his views on a traditional family system.

Ad

“What are girls for?” Claire's mother asked.

John had expressed his views on the traditional family system and claimed that he wanted to work while his wife stayed at home with their children. Claire’s mother explained her contrasting views about women’s roles in family and career.

This article explores the perspectives shared on the show regarding these differing views.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Claire’s mother challenges John’s traditional views on women’s roles

Farmer Wants a Wife contestant John Sansone spoke about his preference for traditional family roles during a conversation with Claire and her mother. He explained that he would want a "traditional family" where he would work while preferring that his wife stay at home with the children.

Ad

Trending

John acknowledged that such views could be "controversial these days.”

Ad

He described his “totem pole” of values, listing “faith, family [and] work” in order of importance. When discussing what he seeks in a partner, he said he is looking for “somebody who's willing to be a mom," and someone who was "willing to let" him "be a man.”

Claire’s mother’s response to John’s views

Claire Dirette’s mother responded to John’s statements with skepticism and surprise. When John was asked by Claire’s mother what he meant by “traditional,” he reiterated his desire for a wife to stay home with their children. Claire’s mother described this as “interesting." In a Farmer Wants a Wife confessional she said that she was surprised because she couldn't image Claire not working.

Ad

"Claire never said, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a stay-at-home mom.’ That's never been anything that she’s said,” Claire's mother stated.

When she asked John about "what are girls for” prompted a pause from him as he considered how to respond. Their interaction highlighted differing perspectives between John’s traditional expectations and Claire’s mother’s understanding of Claire’s ambitions.

Ad

Ad

Differences in values between Claire and John

Claire and John have openly discussed their differing values throughout the season, particularly on matters beyond family roles. Claire revealed in another Farmer Wants a Wife confessional that while she "didn't grow up religious at all," she understood why people were religious.

She said that she wasn't religious, which contrasted with John’s emphasis on faith as part of his core values. However, when John asked if she was interested in learning more about faith, Claire said that she was "always open to learning more."

Ad

“But like you and I grew up, you with religion, and me without it, and I think we both turned out to be kind people,” she added.

Ad

John explained that it is common for people to have similar outcomes despite different backgrounds. He said they are ultimately in the same place but arrived there through different "avenues."

“I think that it's quite obvious that John and I have some pretty big differences, but I think we got to the same values, just with a different path. And the more he's himself, the more I like him,” Claire said while reflecting on their relationship.

Ad

The Farmer Wants a Wife star expressed that he was enjoying his time with Claire, describing the experience as having a "blast." The reality star also pointed out that their relationship demonstrated the truth of the phrase "opposites attract," a realization that he found notable.

Fans can stream Farmer Wants a Wife on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More