“So awkward” — Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to John’s meeting with Lily’s parents

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 9 premiered on May 15, 2025. It documented the farmers meeting the families of their potential partners, and the partners also got to meet the farmers' families. John got ready to see the families of both Lily and Claire. His parents weren't attending, so his five siblings took over and represented his side of the family.

Before John met Lily's parents, she warned him that while other members of her family were easygoing, her father, Dave, could raise concerns. She also shared that her father had never liked any of the people she had dated before, so he was going to take his time to come around to John as well.

When John finally met them, Dave directly asked him if they had had any disagreements. John said that they hadn't because they shared similar values. Her family also bluntly asked him what he did for a living and expressed concern about John's ability to care for Lily and their future family. After satisfactory answers from John, Dave was eventually impressed.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife took to X to react to this situation. One fan on X commented:

A fan reacts to John and Dave's meet (Image via X/@Alana28191162)

"Yeah Colton & John go ahead & wrap it up their family ain’t rocking with y’all," said another fan.

"John’s meet the family was like the most awkward and tense job interview ever," added a third.

"Yeah John is definitely picking Claire after this," wrote another.

Meanwhile, some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife didn't think the chemistry between John and Lily's family was too great.

"Lily’s dad is a tough cookie," an X user wrote.

"Lilly‘s dad is already rubbing me the wrong way, to me. He’s acting like a complete douche and he’s only been on the show less than five minutes," another user wrote.

"Dave is being a big downer...," commented one.

"Yeah I don’t see John lasting with either of them," wrote another.

What happened with Lily and John on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 9?

John liked both Lily and Claire, but he developed an instant connection with Lily first. He also thought she had all the qualities to be a good wife and mother, so he was excited to meet her family. When both families met on Farmer Wants a Wife, Lily's sister, Lydia, was impressed by John's five siblings and the bond they shared.

John's brother, Luke, informed Lily about their family's love for children and asked her if she wanted any in the future. She said she did want kids and added that she wanted to raise them with discipline, just as her parents raised her. Another brother, Tim, asked her about her time on the farm, and she said she was enjoying it there.

After meeting John's family, Lily observed that they were similar to her own and was curious to see what John thought of her family. When John met Dave, Lily's father, he was asked if they had any disagreements. John said they didn't, adding that he and Lily shared common values and morals.

Lily's mom asked him about his career plans. John replied that he wanted to finish law school, move to a larger farm, and build a family. Dave was still concerned about whether he could take care of Lily and a family, but John told him that he was inspired by his father, who had selflessly taken care of them, so he too would be able to take care of Lily.

Later in the Farmer Wants a Wife episode, when Lily met John alone, she told him that her father was impressed by him and how that almost made her tear up. John's brother, Tim, also told him that Lily was precisely what he was looking for.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

