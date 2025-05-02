“Fantastic”- Battle Camp star Trey shares how he felt about Avori and Gio’s elimination

Netflix's latest reality game show Battle Camp was released on the streaming platform on April 23, 2025. It premiered all 10 episodes and saw stars from all the different reality TV shows from the Netflix universe like The Mole, The Circle, and Love is Blind.

Lorenzo from Squid Game: The Challenge won, his co-competitor from Squid Game: The Challenge, Trey was a close second. However, many people didn't like Trey's ways as he was accused of of betraying his allies multiple times.

In an episode of The Drive-In Podcast Network, released on April 28, Trey opened up about how he felt when Avori and Gio, were eliminated together on episode 7. The two opposed his gameplay on Battle Camp.

"Oh, fantastic. That's like, that's delightful," Trey said about their elimination.

Avori was mad at Trey for betraying Louis because he voted for Louis in the previous round of elimination, after showing Louis that Trey was on his side. The cast member also called Trey out for the same at the spinning wheel, before she was eliminated.

What Battle Camp star Trey said about Avori and Gio's elimination

The podcast host pointed out that one of his favorite moments from the show was when Gio and Avori called out Trey at the elimination wheel. He asked Trey what it felt like to see them both booted from the show moments later.

Trey said that it was delightful to see, adding that one couldn't ask for anything better than seeing two people who were yelling at them, immediately going home. The host agreed with Trey and mentioned that, as a viewer, he thought that Trey was "getting on his nerves." However, he added that he thought that the way Trey was embracing the happenings of the camp was "amazing."

Who would Trey and Lorenzo like to see in Battle Camp season 2?

The Drive-In Podcast Network host asked Trey and Lorenzo, who from Battle Camp season 1, would they like to see in season 2. Trey stated that he would like to see his mom go to season 2, adding that she would need to do a little more personal training.

"I think she would be great in Battle Camp," he added.

Another person that Trey thought would be a great addition to season 2 was Phil. He said that Phil wasn't just entertaining but was also competitive, so he thought he would do well in the upcoming season. Lorenzo stated that he wanted to see himself in season 2 and added that because he had now learned all the Battle Camp dynamics, he could do better.

He also agreed with Trey when he said that Trey's mom should be on season 2. He said that he didn't think she needed any personal training because she could "smash" it regardless. Lastly, he said that maybe The Rock was also a good person to call on the show.

Lorenzo also talked about his bond with Georgia. He stated that he never thought he was going to be so close to her and mentioned that the biggest connections he made in life were with people who matched his humor. He then said that her humor was compatible with his so he ended up being friends with her.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream only on Netflix.

