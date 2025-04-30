⁠“I forgave him”: Battle Camp’s Avori makes her feelings known about her feud with Trey

In a conversation with The Drive-In Podcast Network on April 30, 2025, Battle Camp star Avori opened up about her feud with fellow contestant Trey and how she ultimately chose to move forward after feeling betrayed. She explained that despite the early tension between them, she tried to understand his position.

"When we literally just talked about this and… after the punishment, I forgave him. We talked again and I said, ‘You know what? I understand,’" she shared.

Avori also reflected on the emotional toll of their alliance falling apart and how their storyline was edited on-screen. While she initially felt hurt by Trey’s actions, she admitted that seeing his perspective changed her view. She shared that she "absolutely like love and adore him.”

The interview also covered the game strategy behind their interactions, how the wheel influenced the outcome, and what viewers may not have seen during the season.

Battle Camp star Avori shares how her conflict with Trey began

Avori said her conflict with Trey began shortly after they arrived at Battle Camp. Wanting to align early, she approached him before the first wheel spin.

“I actually pulled him aside... and I was like, I am so excited that you're here. Like, let's create an alliance,” she recalled.

Trey agreed, and their respective teams—the Bears and the Wolves—formed a temporary alliance. But when Avori was later put up for punishment, she felt blindsided.

“I was so confused. I was like, what? We just made an alliance,” she shared.

Despite the unexpected vote, Avori chose to let it go. Avori shared that after the first betrayal, she and Trey spoke again and she told him she understood that he had to do what was necessary, especially since he felt he couldn’t go against his team. She believed the conversation had cleared the air between them.

According to Avori, Trey shook her hand, looked her in the eyes, and promised not to vote for her. However, when he later did, she said it hurt more than the initial betrayal. The part that affected her most, she explained, was not just the punishment vote, but the fact that he had broken a direct promise.

Avori reflects on Trey’s strategy and their post-show relationship

Despite the tension they experienced during Battle Camp, Avori said her perspective on Trey changed after watching him in the show. She explained that seeing his gameplay and strategy helped her understand his decisions better. Watching his approach, she said, gave her insight into his mindset and allowed her to respect how he navigated the competition.

“I loved absolutely loved watching his perspective back because it made me truly understand where he was coming from,” she shared.

When asked during the podcast who she would call to bail her out of jail, Avori named Trey, noting that he would understand, suggesting that any issues between them were left behind after the show.

Avori also discussed how editing may have shaped viewers’ understanding of their conflict. She said her disagreements with Trey lasted longer than what was shown in Battle Camp.

“My conflict with Trey was much longer than my conflict with QT... They deleted it and then they pasted my conversation with Trey over some of my conversation with QT,” Avori explained.

While she didn’t deny her role in the game, she wanted to clarify that the edit didn’t fully capture the reality of what happened, especially when it came to the length and depth of her conflict with Trey.

Battle Camp season 1 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

