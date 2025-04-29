"I was delusional" — Battle Camp winner Lorenzo Nobilio says belief helped him win the competition

Battle Camp season 1 brought together stars from the Netflix Reality Universe to compete in intense physical challenges and social strategy games, all for a $250,000 prize. The show featured past contestants from shows like Squid Game: The Challenge, Too Hot to Handle, and The Ultimatum, testing their endurance, alliances, and adaptability.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum on April 28, 2025, Lorenzo Nobilio opened up about his approach to the game and how his mindset shaped the outcome. After his time on Squid Game: The Challenge, Nobilio entered Battle Camp aiming to adjust his gameplay. Reflecting on his path to victory.

“Maybe I was delusional. I don’t even care… As Justin Bieber once said, ‘Believe,’” he said.

Lorenzo explained that he believed in energies and visualised the game-deciding wheel landing on his name. Despite the harsh conditions, including altitude, dust, and extreme temperatures, Nobilio shared that he adjusted his game by focusing on forming strong bonds instead of playing strategically.

This approach helped him progress through the competition and win the title of Battle Camp champion.

Lorenzo's shift in strategy and key relationships helped him win Battle Camp

Lorenzo Nobilio entered Battle Camp to change his approach from his time on Squid Game: The Challenge. Talking about how he often felt the need to respond immediately during conflicts,

“I did work on myself to be less confrontational. I bit my tongue a million times,” he shared.

This helped him form stronger social connections, which were important for staying in the competition. He built a close friendship with Georgia Hassarati, who said that Nobilio played a role in helping her continue in the game.

"Honestly, I would’ve left camp if it wasn’t for Lorenzo. I was crying, having multiple little breakdowns, and he was getting me to stay,” Georgia admitted.

Nobilio shared that they remained in contact after the show. He shared that she felt like a "part of his family," now. Several contestants and the host also spoke about Nobilio’s presence at camp. Host Taylor Lewan said, “I always loved Lorenzo.” Gio Helou referred to him as the “comedic relief” of the season. Polly Brindle said, “The perfect person won.”

Lorenzo Nobilio describes his experiences during the final stages of Battle Camp

Throughout Battle Camp, Lorenzo Nobilio participated in various challenges, including physical tasks and adapting to the outdoor environment.

“That place is murderous — the altitude, the heat, the super cold, the wind, the dust. It was just not very nice,” he said.

Nobilio, who was used to different settings, adjusted to the conditions to remain in the competition. During the season, he also addressed earlier conflicts. Although he and Trey had competed against each other in Squid Game: The Challenge, Nobilio said he chose to form a connection with him.

Trey admitted that he played chess with Lorenzo from "time to time," indicating that they remained in contact after the show. In the final Drop challenge, Nobilio assisted Polly Brindle during a difficult moment. As a result, an additional spot with his name was added to the elimination wheel.

“For him to do that, knowing that he was going to have one less name on the wheel, says a lot about his character,” Host Taylor Lewan said.

After the final spin, Nobilio’s name was selected as the winner of the competition.

Watch all the episodes of Battle Camp season 1 currently streaming on Netflix.

