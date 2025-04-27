"She'd do really well" — Georgia Hassarati says Izzy Fairthorne would be perfect for Battle Camp season 2

Battle Camp season 1 aired on April 23, 2025, and followed Netflix reality stars competing for a $250,000 prize through physical and strategic challenges. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, published on April 25, 2025, Georgia Hassarati reflected on her experience reaching the finale. She also shared who she would like to see on a potential second season.

Ad

When asked about her dream cast, Georgia said:

“Definitely Izzy [Fairthorne]. I would love to see her on the show... She’d do really well. She's very competitive as well.”

Georgia explained that Izzy’s competitive nature and strength would make her a strong contender for the Battle Camp format. Georgia also mentioned Will Richardson from The Mole, saying that he would be "really good too." She added that he would probably be "too good at it though."

Ad

Trending

The conversation later shifted when Chase DeMoor, Georgia’s Battle Camp co-star, suggested Harry Jowsey, leading Georgia to agree — but for a different reason.

Georgia shares why Izzy and Will would be her picks for Battle Camp

Ad

During the interview, Georgia Hassarati spoke about her excitement at the idea of Izzy Fairthorne competing on Battle Camp. She highlighted Izzy’s strengths, saying:

“She’s so perfect for it and she’d be so great.”

Georgia shared that Izzy’s competitive side would help her succeed in the show's demanding environment. She also suggested Will Richardson from The Mole as another ideal contestant.

“He's very strong mentally, physically, emotionally, like he would probably win,” she said.

Ad

Georgia explained that Will’s well-rounded abilities could give him an edge in both the physical and strategic parts of the competition. While Georgia focused on serious competitors, Chase DeMoor took a different approach by mentioning Holly Scarfone and Harry Jowsey, adding more names from the Too Hot to Handle franchise into the conversation.

Georgia reflects on Harry Jowsey and her Battle Camp journey

Ad

When Harry Jowsey's name came up, Georgia changed her tone, agreeing with Chase for a specific reason. She said she would like to see Harry on the show so she could “see him suffer in the show challenges.” Georgia admitted she would be curious to see how he handled the physical demands.

“I just want to see if I was better at them as well,” she added.

Ad

Georgia and Harry previously dated between 2022 and 2023 before a public breakup, where both accused each other of cheating. Georgia later addressed Harry’s claims and shared her side of the story on TikTok and the Sofia with an F podcast, describing their relationship as controlling and damaging.

Since their split, Georgia has moved on personally and professionally. She made it to the final two on the show before Lorenzo Nobilio won the competition. Reflecting on her experience, Georgia said, “I was not there to lose” and shared that she was proud of the effort she put into every challenge.

Ad

What happened in the Battle Camp finale?

Ad

Battle Camp finale featured the final six contestants — Chase, Georgia, QT, Polly, Shubham, and Lorenzo — competing to earn a spot on the Wheel. Instead of avoiding elimination, players had to perform well to qualify for the final spin.

In the Submerge ice bath challenge, Georgia, Chase, and Lorenzo lasted the longest. In the Full Throttle pedometer challenge, Chase, Georgia, and Shubham earned the top spots.

The contestants then faced two Wall challenges — Endurance Hang, won by Georgia and Lorenzo, and a plank challenge where players had to choose between safe and drop zones.

Ad

QT, Chase, Polly, Lorenzo, and Shubham earned their places on the Wheel. Each finalist also received one vote after a final voting round. The Wheel landed on Lorenzo, making him the winner of season 1.

Battle Camp season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More