“Go to Uzbekistan”- The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith discusses her travel diaries

In the recent episode of Travel Diaries Podcast with Holly Rubenstein, which was released on April 15, The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith shared how she liked to travel and what she liked to do while on it. While about Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Prue said:

"If I was recommending one of them, I would certainly say go to Uzbekistan because there's just more there."

The Great American Baking Show was the American adaptation of its coveted British version that was released on April 11. While the contestants on the American ones were from the US, they brought in the same UK judges. Prue Leith, alongside Paul Hollywood, again graced the series with their judgment.

Further in the podcast, Prue explained what she felt was different between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and why she would recommend the former.

What The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith said about her travels to Asia

The host of the podcast, Holly, mentioned Prue's website, which she said had articles on her travel adventures, which she said was so "lovely" to discover. She said she often wrote pieces for travel blogs for magazines, and newspapers, but because she didn't have a job as a travel writer, it was difficult to get them to publish her pieces.

She then recalled that she recently wrote two pieces, one on Turkmenistan and one on Uzbekistan. She added that she loved these countries, so being a writer, she couldn't help but pen them down. She mentioned that Joanna Lumley had just done her Silk Road tour, so nobody wanted to publish anything from the Silk Road, and her pieces on those two countries were difficult to publish.

Holly said she would like to ask her about them because those were two great countries. She then noted that while Uzbekistan was a popular tourist destination, less was known about Turkmenistan, so she asked Prue to expand on that.

The Great American Baking Show judge said that she would recommend Uzbekistan because they had restored everything beautifully. She explained that she didn't have the imagination to look at a pile of rubble and imagine what it was like.

"I like it when they've restored it all. But they have to do it really beautifully. You don't want some clumsy restoration," she added.

She said Uzbekistan was astonishing for the same reason because they might have used the same technique and the same craftsmanship to restore their structures. She added that what she liked about Turkmenistan was that it was very modern. The Great American Baking Show judge acknowledged that it had resurrected itself after being shaken to the ground by an earthquake.

She said that in the end, one feels a "reluctant" admiration for dictatorships when they see how they changed the faces of certain countries. She also mentioned that these countries were a part of the Soviet Union, and now that they were free, they could keep their wealth. Adding to their development were their benevolent dictators, she said.

She stated these countries made one feel ashamed to be British because if one walked around London, it was disgusting.

"Whereas in these towns, there is no litter, there's no crime because they just lock anybody up if they do anything wrong," she added.

For more information on The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith, fans can follow her official Instagram page, @prueleith.

