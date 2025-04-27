“Hard to make friends”— American Idol star Baylee Littrell discusses what it’s like to be Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell’s son

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on April 25, American Idol star Baylee Littrell opened up about how his status as a star kid affected him on the show. His father is the legendary Brian Littrell from the band Backstreet Boys, and Baylee had to face the consequences of being related to him.

"It was hard to make friends, and it was hard for people to understand me," he said.

Baylee Littrell had become a familiar face in the ongoing American Idol season 23. The young singer's iconic voice garnered praise from the judges, the audience, and viewers at home. Baylee, however, was eliminated from the season's Top 20 on April 21 and couldn't advance to the Top 14.

What American Idol star Baylee Littrell said about the consequences he faced for being a star kid

In his interview with Us Weekly, Baylee said that he felt alienated at the beginning of American Idol because of how well-known his father was. He stated that it was hard for him to make friends as it was difficult for people to understand him due to their preconceived notions about how he would be.

He talked about how his emotional elimination changed people's behavior towards him for good.

"That's one of the emotional parts of leaving, is finally people get to see who you are," Baylee said.

He said that after he got eliminated, they finally set their differences aside, as well as their assumptions about each other, and everyone started to bond. Baylee recalled his thoughts from the time he got eliminated, saying he thought he was just starting to get to know everyone, and it felt "so great".

Having said that, Baylee also stressed that things weren't the same at the start, and he was "kind of alone" and didn't have any friends. He shared that he got close to his fellow American Idol season 23 contestant, Olivier Bergeron.

"He's pretty much my best friend now," Baylee revealed.

He shared that Olivier was French Canadian and hailed from New Brunswick, so they became friends during the whole process, and that they would be friends for life.

American Idol star Baylee Littrell's words after elimination

Baylee Littrell made a post on Instagram after he got eliminated from the April 21 episode of season 23. He announced that his journey on American Idol had come to an end and thanked everyone who supported him through the season. He also said that he loved them all.

In the said post, Brian Littrell, Baylee's legendary father, also wrote encouraging words. He referred to him as Bubba and stated that he would always be on his side.

"You are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day," he said.

He consoled his son, saying it was never the end, only the beginning for many more to be blessed by Baylee's gifts. He also told him that he had killed it the previous night with his performance of All of Me by John Legend.

Another Backstreet Boys band member, Kevin Richardson, also commented on Baylee's post, saying he was glad Baylee got to experience the show. He told him he was proud of him and also said that his journey had just begun.

For more updates on Baylee Littrell's life, fans of American Idol season 23 can follow him on his official Instagram account, @bayleelittrell_music.

