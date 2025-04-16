"He was getting mixed signals" — Love on the Spectrum star Connor's mother reveals her son and Georgie's relationship struggles

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on April 2, 2025, documenting the lives of individuals in the autism spectrum as they navigated the dating scene trying to form meaningful romantic connections. Among them was Connor, who sparked a connection with Georgie. While their relationship appeared flawless on screen, it was not the same off camera. Connor's mother revealed the challenges, saying:

"He [Connor] was getting mixed signals. You know, Georgie is on the spectrum too, God bless her, and her phone battery dies a lot. There's some executing planning stuff going on. And there are some sensory things."

In an interview with TODAY.com, published on April 16, 2025, Connor's mother, Lise Smith, shed light on Connor and Georgie's relationship dynamics after the cameras stopped rolling. She mentioned that their journey off screen was not without obstacles. Lise noted that Connor became unsure of where he stood in their blossoming relationship, especially when Georgie did not return his texts.

She defended Georgie, saying her phone's battery died a "a lot." However, it prompted Connor to become skeptical about their relationship status.

Despite the challenges, Connor and Georgie never parted ways. On April 9, Connor posted a video on his official Instagram page, apologizing to "all blondes" because he had found his "brunette demigoddess."

Love on the Spectrum star Connor's mother advises her son to communicate his feelings to Georgie

While speaking to TODAY.com, Love on the Spectrum star Connor's mother stated that her son was more of a "smitten kitten" after filming wrapped in July 2024. She added he was "just over the moon" after experiencing his first kiss with 23-year-old Georgie in the season finale. However, she shared that the couple faced their share of obstacles.

Lise recalled an occasion when Connor tried to hold Georgie's hand and she pulled away. It made the Love on the Spectrum star believe that Georgie acted that way because of something he had done.

"I told him, 'Connor, you two need to talk to each other. You need to express how you feel in the moment, and maybe she can explain why she's not in the mood to hold your hands - because I'm pretty sure she's going to say it's because it's so hot outside and she doesn't want to be touching,'" Lise explained.

She revealed that her son took her advice and saw significant changes in his relationship. Lise then reported that Connor and Georgie had been "going strong" since.

While discussing his hopes for a future partner in the season premiere, Connor mentioned that he wanted to meet someone with whom he could have a relationship that would eventually lead to a "more physical level."

However, Connor's mother shared that it would take time for the pair to reach that stage in their relationship.

"They're so good together, but I think they need to clock more dates," she said.

Lise stated Connor used to be a "little bit of a rule follower in his mind" and believed that couples should become intimate after marriage. However, with age, he had "gotten a little bit more flexible in thought." Lise mentioned that she would support the Love on the Spectrum alum in whatever experience he wanted to have.

However, discussing intimacy was a surreal experience for Connor's mother.

"If you had told me when Connor was 2, 3, or 4 years old that one day he'd be dating and talking to me about these things, I would have said, 'You're lying,'" she said.

The Love on the Spectrum couple will celebrate their first anniversary in the summer of 2025. According to TODAY.com, the pair will have weekly dates every Thursday starting in June to get to know each other better.

Love on the Spectrum is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

