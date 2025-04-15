Who is Connor from Love on the Spectrum? Age, career, and more explored

Love on the Spectrum star Connor Tomlinson first appeared in season 2 of the dating show. He returned in the third installment of the series after failing to find his ideal match during his previous stint, where he was paired with Emily Rose Becker. However, their connection remained a friendship as it could not turn into a meaningful romantic spark.

Consequently, Connor returned to give love another shot. He finally found his ideal partner in the form of Georgie Harris. The couple formed an instant connection, which deepened as they got to know one another. Confident that Georgie was the one for him, Connor kissed her in episode 7 while standing in the rain, unable to process the feelings of his first kiss.

The Atlanta resident wanted a partner who was well-read, polite, and kind, and he found the qualities in Georgie. 26-year-old Connor is diagnosed with level one autism and is the eldest of four siblings. He is close with his brothers, Jack and Ben, and also with his sister, Anna.

Love on the Spectrum star Connor Tomlinson has over 766K followers on Instagram

Connor's age and passion for collecting swords

The Love on the Spectrum alum, who was born on March 17, 1999, turned 26 nearly a month ago. Connor, a fan of animated movies and TV shows, is a Pisces. In an interview with Tudum, published on January 19, 2024, he mentioned that some of the shows that he enjoyed included DreamWorks Dragons, The Dragon Prince, and Blue Eye Samurai.

While introducing himself in the premiere of the Netflix show, Connor mentioned that he wanted a "witty" and "charming" girlfriend. He further said:

"I got a weakness for brunettes."

Fans of the show were introduced to Connor's life-size sword collection in the previous season. Love on the Spectrum season 3 saw Connor flaunt a horn used during wars and an "authentic royal family English teacup" in his collection.

Love on the Spectrum alum Connor Tomlinson's profession

Connor runs his own self-titled brand, which not only supports autism awareness but also helps gather funds for the cause. His official website sells merchandise, including custom t-shirts, hoodies, stickers, and caps. It also sells collectibles and other exclusive merchandise, which resonates with his passion for collecting valuable and rare items.

Love on the Spectrum fame Connor's life goals

Connor wants to raise enough money to have a guest house in his backyard. During an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, published on April 2, 2024, he revealed that she wanted to build a guest house so he could escape the stresses and hardships of everyday life.

The Love on the Spectrum star detailed the structure of the guest house to his partner, Georgie, in episode 7, when she visited him at his home. Connor said that he would name it the Falcon Perch, hoping it would have enough space to plant a garden, as well as have cabinets by the bay window full of tea.

Love on the Spectrum star Connor's social media presence

Connor has a noteworthy social media presence with over 766K followers on his official Instagram account while only following 268 accounts. He remains active on his page, frequently posting reels, photographs, and memes for his fans. In a video shared on April 9, 2025, Connor is seen apologizing to "blondes" as the caption reads:

"Sorry blondes! but i did find my brunette demigoddess."

The most recent post was shared on April 11, in which he and his co-star Tanner Smith are seen blind ranking Disney movies, in a collaboration with Flight House. Other than that, his Instagram page is filled with content made with his family, especially his siblings.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is available to stream only on Netflix.

