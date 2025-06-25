"He has to know how to love himself" — Next Gen NYC star Ava's father, Damon Dash, comments on Charlie

Next Gen NYC season 1 returned with a new episode on June 24, 2025. Titled Apology Not Included, it saw the cast members dealing with Charlie's fallout with Riley in the previous episode. In one of the segments of the episode, Ava, who had stood up for Riley, updated her father, Damon Dash, on the latest drama, recalling Charlie's treatment of Riley. Damon, displeased with Charlie's attitude, said:

"I think he has to really understand what it means to like or love a woman, but first, he has to know how to love himself."

In the June 17 episode of Next Gen NYC, Charlie had accused Riley of accosting a woman he was with at a club. Riley, who had dismissed the allegation, broke down in tears, criticizing Charlie for painting her as the "scary" person, especially toward "random white girls." While Charlie tried to explain that it had nothing to do with him being white, Riley remained unconvinced.

Ava defended Riley and told Charlie that these were "specific nuances" that women like Riley had to be aware of. In the latest episode, Ava shared the incident with her father, who, upset with Charlie's behavior with his female co-stars, hoped he would change his overall demeanor.

"It's so fun" — Next Gen NYC star Ava sheds light on sharing "tea" with her father, Damon Dash

In one of the segments of Next Gen NYC episode 4, Ava was shown speaking to her father, Damon. She first asked him how the arrangements for the golf tournament were going and then added that she wanted to invite her friends, Brooks and Charlie, to the event. However, Ava admitted that she was skeptical about inviting Charlie after his fallout with Riley.

"I don't really wanna hang out with Charlie. He's really getting on my last nerve," she added.

Hearing that, a concerned Damon asked his daughter to explain what had happened. While reflecting on her father's interest in staying updated about her life, her friends, and their latest feuds, Ava said:

"My dad definitely wants to know exactly what's going on in my life, and honestly, it's so fun giving tea to someone who is sat."

The Next Gen NYC star told her father that Charlie had recently been getting into fights with "literally everyone" and not taking accountability for his actions. Ava then recalled his fallout with Riley, noting that Charlie made her feel like the ''angry Black woman" during their argument.

Ava added that their conversation was "super triggering," and that she tried to explain to Charlie why he should not speak about certain things without understanding its true impact.

"And he was, like, turning on me, and, like, coming at me for, like, why am I getting involved, and blah blah blah, and I was, like, 'Dude, I'm trying to--" Ava said before Damon interrupted her.

Damon became concerned about Charlie's behavior toward Ava and asked her if he spoke "aggressively" to her, too. Ava responded that he did, adding that the Next Gen NYC alum's demeanor was "not kind at all."

Hearing that Damon asked Ava about Charlie's relationship with his mother. Ava shared that she did not live in the city and did not share a "close" relationship with Charlie. When Damon questioned if Charlie liked women, Ava said that he did. It confused him even more as he wondered why Charlie treated women "so bad" if he appreciated them.

Ava's father believed Charlie had an "issue" because he did not know how to love and respect women. However, he felt the "issue" was more deeply rooted, stating that Charlie had to learn first how to love himself.

Next Gen NYC episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

