“He makes me sick” — Love Island USA star Nicole criticizes Rob in latest episode

Love Island USA season 6 episode 13 saw the elimination of two islanders. This decision by the female contestants to eliminate Andrea Carmona sparked strong reactions, particularly from the male contestants, especially Rob Rausch. Earlier, Rob had stated that he would leave the house if Andrea left, but he ultimately didn’t follow through with his statement.

Seeing Rob's actions, fellow contestant Nicole Jacky criticized him. She stated:

"You guys, I’m really mad at Rob. She was like, “I selfishly want you to come with me.” He makes me sick. I’m sorry."

Other female contestants supported Nicole's opinion on the matter. As they discussed the situation, Nicole became emotional and burst into tears.

What happened at Love Island USA season 6 episode 13?

Peacock released Love Island USA season 6 episode 13 on Monday, June 24, 2024. The episode featured the departure of Hakeem White and Andrea Carmona after they were eliminated from the house.

For the elimination process, female cast members agreed and chose Andrea. They were supposed to choose one of the unsafe contestants. This decision caused many ripples among some male cast members, including Rob Rausch.

Before her departure, Andrea, who had been paired with Rob, asked him to leave the Love Island USA villa with her due to their strong connection. However, Rob chose to stay behind, saying that he didn’t want to leave just yet. He said he didn’t want to “feel like an idiot” by leaving with her.

Earlier, Rob had discussed on Love Island USA season 6 that he would leave if Andrea was eliminated. But he didn’t go with his own words, which didn’t sit well with female cast members. Nicole criticized him and said that he shouldn’t have said such things if he was not actually going to leave.

Nicole told fellow housemate Olivia:

"I cannot believe this. This is so fucked up. She was like, “I really want you to come with me, selfishly.” And yell at them and then not go with her? He didn’t have to do that if he didn’t want to go."

Later in discussions with other female housemates, Nicole slammed Rob's actions, adding:

"You guys, I'm really mad at Rob. She was like, "I selfishly want you to come with me." He makes me sick. I'm sorry."

Later, Nicole burst into tears in the confessional and added that she was grateful to be there. She continued:

"He (Rob) needs to realize, that he can’t take out the feelings on the girls. It felt a little selfish to me in a way."

Meanwhile, Rob defended his decision to stay in the villa to Andrea, explaining that he didn’t want to regret making such a decision later on. He told Andrea:

"I want to leave so bad, I think I’m gonna stay."

Fans can stream upcoming episodes of Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock daily at 9 pm ET, except Wednesdays.