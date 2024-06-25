"Could’ve been cut in half"— Love Island USA fans deem Andrea’s exit "so long"

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, June 24, 2024. Episode 13 featured the aftermath of the elimination ceremony, which saw Andrea Carmona and Hakeem White receive the most votes.

The latest episode picked up right after the ceremony, when Andrea and Hakeem said their goodbyes. The former's eviction didn't sit right with several cast members, including Robert "Rob" Rausch and Aaron Evans, who aggressively questioned why the female cast members decided to send Carmona home despite her strong connection with Rausch.

Typically, the cast members have around 30 minutes to gather their things and leave the villa upon being eliminated, but fans felt that Andrea's exit was dragged out. Dissecting the events, a netizen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"This whole...Andrea exit part is taking too much time ngl this could've been cut in half #loveislandusa"

"No shade but how long is this exit going to take?!?! Because Andrea girl has had like 4 different cry sessions #loveisland #loveisalndusa," another person wrote.

"I swear if they are doing this long a** exit because they are bringing Andrea back during casa amor I'm never watching this show again. #LoveislandUSA," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans noted it was the "longest 30 minutes" ever.

"Alright. Bye Andrea. This is the longest 30 minutes to pack and go home ever. #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"I’m sorry but isn’t Andrea’s 30 mins to get her stuff and go up! Like why is she still there walking around crying in every room they never do this.like girl get your stuff and head to the door no more pitstops gtfo. #loveisland #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"Andrea will be so embarrassed when she realizes how she cried excessively past the 30 minute. Limit over a pos in overalls #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

Several Love Island USA season 6 fans expressed disappointment that Andrea was eliminated from the Peacock show.

"Not them dumping Andrea girl what??? #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"I completely understand why the girls voted the way they did, but I am sad to see Andrea go home. #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6: Rob and Andrea exchange heartfelt goodbyes

Love Island USA season 6's latest elimination ceremony sent Andrea and Hakeem packing. While Hakeem left the show relatively drama-free, Andrea's elimination didn't sit well with some of the cast members, including her partner Rob, and his friend Aaron.

Andrea sobbed when her name was announced, and the boys argued about the cast members' decision to send her home. They claimed that Rob and Andrea had the strongest connection in the house and later accused Leah and Olivia of being spiteful about it.

The eliminated contestants are typically given 30 minutes to pack their belongings and say their goodbyes, but Andrea's post-elimination segment appeared to last longer. After being evicted, Rob and Andrea exchange teary goodbyes, as the former had previously stated that he wanted to leave Love Island USA with her. As they sat on the daybeds, Rob said:

"I want to leave so bad. I just feel like I'm gonna think I'm such an idiot later. Because it's not like our connection is gone but at the same time, it's like, "Why would I stay?" I can still, like see how I feel about you while I'm still here. Then if it's just so obvious, then I'm just gonna leave. Is that dumb?"

Later in the episode, the female cast members apologized to Andrea for voting her out of the villa, and she sobbed and told them she couldn't speak.

"Chin up, kid," Rob told Andrea as they exchanged kisses.

After the episode aired, Love Island USA season 6 fans commented on the exit segment and wondered why it was so long. However, there was a section of people who were upset by the elimination.

Episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.