"He messaged me on social media" — Mama June: Family Crisis star Pumpkin reveals she's been speaking with Josh's cousin

Mama June: Family Crisis returned with a new episode on July 11, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, while speaking with her friend and colleague, Paisley, revealed that she was dating her ex-husband, Josh's cousin, Darin. While reflecting on how she sparked a connection with him, Pumpkin said:

"I've known him for a really long time. We were friends back in school, and then he messaged me on social media, and then, we've just kind of been talking, and it's kind of nice."

The Mama June: Family Crisis alum shared that her new partner was sweet and thoughtful, often doing things without her asking. Paisley was happy for Pumpkin and hoped it would work out, but was shocked when Pumpkin revealed she hadn’t told anyone because Josh and Darin were cousins.

Pumpkin explained they weren’t “blood cousins,” so it didn’t feel awkward to her. Still, she was worried about how the rest of the family would react to the news.

Mama June: Family Crisis cast member Pumpkin contemplates sharing the news about Darin with Josh

While speaking to Paisley, Pumpkin confirmed that Darin had no criminal record, something she said she learned "the hard way" from her mother, June Shannon's dating history. After revealing that Darin was Josh's cousin, Pumpkin attempted to explain how they were not related by blood.

"Darin is related to Josh's stepfather, which Josh's stepdad is like a father to him, but there's no blood running," she said.

When the Mama June: Family Crisis cast member asked Paisley if it was "weird," she suggested that it was "a little complicated." Paisley then asked Pumpkin if she planned on telling Josh about it, which the latter was against at the time. However, she knew she had to come clean about it before Josh heard it from someone else.

Pumpkin further stated that there was "a lot more to discuss" with Josh other than her dating life. Consequently, she wondered if it was the right time to have the discussion.

In another segment of the Mama June: Family Crisis episode, Pumpkin went on a date with Darin and later informed Paisley that although she enjoyed her time with her new beau, she did not want to "rush into anything" like she did with Josh. She admitted that she was only interested in having "fun," given that she had "been tied down for 10 years" with Josh.

However, Pumpkin noted that it was difficult to date secretly. Although she and Darin tried to stay as quiet as possible, people noticed them since it was a small town.

"I can't keep it on the down-low forever. What am I gonna do? Just never go out to eat, never go out on a date?" Pumpkin wondered.

When Paisley advised Pumpkin to tell Josh about Darin, she became anxious. However, she agreed it would be "worse" if Josh found out about the new romance from someone else.

Later in the Mama June: Family Crisis episode, Pumpkin met with Josh and finalized their divorce, bringing an end to their six-year marriage. While Josh confessed that it was the "hardest day" of his life, Pumpkin admitted that she was "ready to be free." Pumpkin also changed her last name from Efrid to Shannon, leaving Josh to have an adverse reaction.

Mama June: Family Crisis episodes air every Friday at 8 pm ET only on We TV.

