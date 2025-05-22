“He’s private and I’m public” — Summer House star Lindsay reveals the issues she’s been having with her partner, Turner

The finale of Summer House season 9 was released on May 21. It was titled Summer Scaries, and the cast members attended a scary theme party. Lindsay, pregnant the whole season 9, was seen giving birth to her daughter Gemma, as the episode featured a 3-month skip.

In the episode, Lindsay was seen talking to her friends and castmates, Amanda and Paige, about her struggles after giving birth. She said she wouldn't have done it without her daughter's father, Turner Kufe, whom she started dating in January 2024. She also talked about the relationship issues she had been having with Turner.

"The one conflict we have is that he’s private and I’m public, and it causes a lot of turmoil because I don’t think he fully wrapped his mind around like, how public somebody is who’s on TV," she said.

She shared how their differences affected their relationship and how they were navigating through them.

What Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard said about her relationship with Turner Kufe

Turner, a doctor by profession, started dating Lindsay in January 2024, shortly before they decided to have a child together. In the episode released on May 21, Lindsay told Amanda and Paige how his private nature affected their relationship dynamic.

She said she was constantly trying to figure out what was acceptable for him and how to navigate it. She said that was the big conversation she and he were having currently to put an end to the conflict. She admitted that the situation was not in her favor by saying,

"If I didn't get pregnant, I don't know if we would’ve stayed together."

She added that if it weren't for their daughter, she wouldn't have compromised on anything, implying that she would have moved on. Lindsay then came to a Summer House confessional to say that Turner was by far the most private person she had ever come across.

She said she had never been with someone so private and called the dynamic "weird". She said she wanted to see how it went and added that she didn't do well the last time she rearranged her whole life for a guy. She was referring to her relationship with fellow Summer House member Carl Radke, whom she broke up with right before their scheduled wedding in the last season.

What else did the Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard say about her pregnancy?

In a Summer House confessional, Lindsay admitted to having an identity crisis after she got pregnant with her daughter Gemma because she brought a lot of changes to her life. She called it a "transitional year," adding that,

"Like, becoming a mom is a huge transition in and of itself. Then, it’s not like I can live in a party share house, right? So, what does that mean? I don’t know!"

She said she didn't know how she would make money or where she would go from there. This resonated with what Paige told Amanda and Lindsay about her feelings after she broke up with Craig. She mentioned how all three of them were in their thirties and trying to accept the unexpected changes that life threw at them.

For more updates on Lindsay Hubbard, fans of Summer House can follow her on her official Instagram account, @lindshubs.

