"He's not taking it seriously" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Sophie talks to Jasmine about Rob texting other women

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10, titled Lasting Effects, aired on February 3, 2025, on TLC. The episode followed the ongoing struggles of several couples, including Julia and Brandon’s relationship issues after she admitted to cheating.

Another major revelation came when Sophie confided in Jasmine about Rob’s actions during the retreat. Sophie revealed that Rob had been texting multiple women while at the resort. She expressed frustration, saying,

"He's not taking it seriously."

She added that despite attending therapy, Rob was still engaging with other women. Jasmine was shocked when Sophie showed her messages Rob had sent, including one that read,

"'You're down to be adventurous. Let's explore.'"

Trending

This revelation raised concerns about whether Rob was truly committed to fixing their relationship.

What happened in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10

The episode picked up where the last one left off. Julia continued to open up about her past infidelity, which she first revealed during a group hypnotherapy session in episode 9. She explained that their long-distance relationship had made her question Brandon’s commitment.

Julia admitted to cheating five years ago, believing their relationship wasn’t serious at the time. She also revealed that due to the distance, they would only see each other once every three or four months. Brandon was devastated by the revelation. In his confessional, he said,

"Right now I'm feeling betrayed that my wife... I feel like she has broken the ultimate thing. She's admitted to the one thing I can't like handle hearing, you know, that she's cheated. That's to me, that's... just the worst thing she could do."

Julia, however, defended her decision to confess, explaining that they joined 90 Day: The Last Resort to be honest with each other. She said if she hadn’t come clean, the guilt would have consumed her.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Jasmine had a private conversation about Rob’s behavior at the resort. Sophie told Jasmine that she had seen messages on Rob’s phone proving that he had been texting other women throughout their time in therapy. She shared her frustration, saying,

"He's still doing all that sh*t that I left him over. He's still doing it during therapy. Like, he's not trying."

Jasmine, visibly shocked, reminded Sophie that Rob had already apologized for his past mistakes. However, Sophie wasn’t convinced and handed her phone to Jasmine, asking her to read one of Rob’s recent messages. Jasmine appeared stunned, realizing Rob’s behavior hadn’t changed.

Later in the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode, Ari and Bini attempt to work through their issues. Ari apologized for using harsh words against Bini in the past, acknowledging that she had been unfair to him. Bini, in turn, admitted that when he first met Ari, he was still in contact with another woman.

He revealed that Ari eventually discovered he had been texting his ex, which caused issues in their relationship. While he apologized, Ari remained skeptical and questioned whether he had been unfaithful even before they started dating.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast also participated in a group hypnotherapy session led by clinical hypnotherapist and life coach Sara Malone. Julia spoke about her cheating again, reiterating that she never believed she and Brandon would have a serious future.

When Sara asked her about the next steps, Julia promised never to cheat again and said she wanted to rebuild trust with Brandon. She stated that being honest was essential to their journey on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The episode ended with Sophie still frustrated over Rob’s actions and unsure whether their relationship could survive his continued dishonesty.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 airs every Monday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback