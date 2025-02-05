"He's very, very competitive" — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Shirley shares her thoughts on Big Zuu

Celebrity Bear Hunt aired the third episode, titled Sink or Swim, on February 5, 2025, on Netflix. The episode continued with the competition as contestants faced new challenges. During a conversation about the Bear Pit challenge, Big Zuu said that he wanted Danny or Kola to go home.

Reacting to this, Shirley shared her thoughts on Big Zuu’s competitive nature.

"The minute he said that I was really taken aback, cause it seems a bit early in the game, and he's lovable. But what I've learnt about Big Zuu is that, he's really, really competitive," she said.

The discussion took place as the contestants reflected on who might return from the Bear Pit challenge. Laurence, Una, Danny, and Kola were set to compete in the elimination round after losing the Rescue Raft challenge.

While some contestants expressed support for their fellow competitors, Big Zuu made it clear that he viewed certain players as competition. He stated that he wanted Una to "come back the most."

Discussion before the Bear Pit Challenge in Celebrity Bear Hunt

Following the Rescue Raft challenge, the remaining contestants gathered to discuss the upcoming Bear Pit round. Una, Danny, Laurence, and Kola were facing elimination, and their fellow contestants shared their thoughts on who they hoped would return.

During the conversation, Shirley remarked that Laurence was "used to it" since he had previously been in the Bear Pit. Big Zuu then shared his thoughts, stating that he was rooting for Una the most, expressing:

"Out of them, she's the one I want to come home the most."

He clarified that while he liked Kola and Danny, he wouldn't mind seeing one of them go home. Mel B and Shirley were visibly surprised by his comments. In a confessional, Shirley reflected on the moment, saying that Big Zuu was "really competitive." Mel B said:

"He doesn't thing women are as strong as men."

Big Zuu defended that he never said that and Mel B ended the conversation saying that she was "just joking." As the conversation continued, other contestants weighed in on the challenge, understanding that eliminations were inevitable as they went ahead in the game of Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The Bear Pit challenge between Una, Danny, Laurence, and Kola

Una, Danny, Laurence, and Kola prepared for the Bear Pit challenge in Celebrity Bear Hunt. Host Holly explained the rules.

"Your aim is to either evade Bear or escape the pit. You will be there for an hour, and there are three exit points. Each point can only be used by one of you."

She further added that anyone who gets caught by Bear or gets trapped will face the "danger of elimination." As the challenge started, Bear entered the pit and went straight into the middle, ready to catch a contestant.

Danny found his exit but needed three ladder rungs near the Caimon pool. Una spotted her escape under a fence but needed a shovel from the other side, so she used an axe to dig.

Laurence was the first to be caught. Danny failed to collect the rungs in time and got trapped by Bear. Una successfully escaped under the fence, leaving Kola with just four minutes to get out. In the fourth episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt Kola managed to escape Bear and got saved from elimination.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt currently streaming on Netflix.

