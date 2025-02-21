"He is very traditional in that way" — Love Is Blind star Lauren shares her dad's views on her living with David

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8, released on February 21, 2024, saw the engaged couples return to Minneapolis after their romantic getaway. One of the key moments featured Lauren and David discussing their families' reactions to their engagement. Lauren revealed her father’s concerns, saying,

"He is very traditional in that way."

She explained that he had disapproved of her brothers living with their partners before marriage and had yet to comment on her own situation. David, initially unconcerned, became nervous upon realizing Lauren’s father might not know they were already living together.

In episode 8, the couples of Love Is Blind season 8 began the next phase of the experiment—living together—just three weeks before their weddings. The episode focused on how they adjusted to sharing a space and integrating their daily routines.

David and Lauren discuss family concerns in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8

As they settled into their shared apartment, David and Lauren explored their differences in living habits. Lauren noted the minimal decor in David’s home, commenting on the "very blank walls." David admitted he was a minimalist and revealed he had lived in the space for a year without adding different elements.

Their conversation shifted to family concerns, particularly how their relatives viewed their participation in Love Is Blind. David mentioned that his sister was skeptical before he joined the experiment, having read exaggerated articles online. However, he believed she would accept Lauren once they met, saying,

"I think for the most part, honestly, she just needs to meet you."

Lauren then brought up her father’s stance on couples living together before marriage. She shared,

"My dad really doesn't like the fact that my brothers, like, lived with their significant others before they got married."

While he had not yet spoken to her about her own situation, she was uncertain how much he knew about the living situation. David, surprised, asked, "Does he know that we're living together?" He then expressed concern, stating,

What do you mean? He’s gonna come visit and find out? ‘Cause that’d be kind of scary. He added, "Well, I mean, we should make sure he knows that before he gets here."

Lauren reassured him she would clarify everything with her father.

What else happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8 followed the couples as they moved in together. The shift from a controlled environment to real-world cohabitation tested their compatibility.

Monica and Joey discussed household responsibilities, particularly their cleaning habits. Monica recalled a past incident where she found a spider’s nest inside her jeans after leaving them in a pile on her closet floor. Joey, who preferred a tidy home, found the story unsettling but admitted he disliked folding clothes.

Taylor and Daniel took a moment to reflect on their journey together. She brought out the outfit she had worn during his first proposal, reminding him of that moment. Daniel said,

"Can't wait to see what you're wearing the fourth time you proposed."

Taylor revealed she had saved a rose from the proposal day, but it had not kept well. In a confessional, she said,

"We have known for three weeks. Totally normal. But regardless of how crazy that sounds on paper, it just feels very natural."

Love Is Blind episodes 1-9 are available on Netflix. The next batch of episodes will be released on February 28.

