  • "He tried": Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves shares her thoughts on Jimmy's role as HoH

By Gira Rathod
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:22 GMT
Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves
Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Instagram/@juliechenmoonves)

Big Brother season 27 episode 7 aired on July 24, 2025, and featured an elimination between Adrian, Amy, and Will. Prior to that, Head of the House (HoH) Jimmy Heagerty had to choose housemates for the nomination. Later, he was also given the task of choosing multiple replacement nominees.

Seeing how Jimmy's reign as HoH went, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves shared her thoughts on the same. In her recent exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on July 25, 2025, Julie stated that Jimmy "tried."

The CBS show host mentioned Jimmy having two "solid targets," who later on got themselves to safety. She also pointed out that Jimmy has been one of the housemates who has a relationship with several fellow housemates.

"He tried. He had two solid targets, but they won their way off the block. In addition, he's got relationships with so many people in the house that there wasn't a big pool to pick from for replacement nominees," said Julie Chen Moonves.

Big Brother season 27: Host Julie Chen Moonves reflects on Jimmy's reign as HoH

In her exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly dated July 25, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opened up about contestant Jimmy Heagerty. While sharing her thoughts on the recent events that took place in the house, Julie recalled Jimmy's time as Head of the Household (HoH).

She stated that Jimmy tried navigating through tough situations, including choosing housemates for the nominations. Additionally, he also had to go through more nominations since the original ones had gotten safe.

According to her, Jimmy's reign was not an easy one, especially when he had been quite friendly with several housemates and shared a relationship with many of them. She was asked about Jimmy's choices for the replacement nominee, and how it didn't fare well with most of the housemates. In response, Julie pointed out how Jimmy didn't have a "big pool" to choose the replacement nominees from.

Elsewhere in her interview, Julie Chen talked about Kaycee winning the Veto as the Mystery Competitor.

Referring to the same, the Big Brother host recalled the show's 20th season and said:

"It was amazing!... Watching her win brought back fond memories of her incredible winning streak at the backend of season 20. That was an epic season and a very deserving final 2 with her and Tyler. It may have been seven years, but she hasn't missed a beat!"
Julie also talked about Big Brother housemate Rachel relying on other housemates' votes to save Amy last week, and how it didn't turn out in her favor this week. The host stated that Rachel needed to "start winning" competitions, as that was the only way to guarantee her safety now.

Further, seeing how Amy was evicted during the most recent elimination, Julie Chen Moonves said:

"She would’ve been seen as a weak player who isn’t a threat. Instead, she was seen as a number and shield for Rachel."

Viewers must remember how Rachel had been trying to save Amy from the nominations. While Amy was safe from the previous elimination, she was recently sent home in week 2.

To know more about the most recent HoH and the eliminations, fans can stream Big Brother season 27 episodes on CBS.

Edited by Janhavi Chauhan
