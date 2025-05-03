Here's why I believe Jeopardy! Masters is losing its charm

**Disclaimer: This Jeopardy! Masters article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The highly appreciated and acclaimed game show on ABC, Jeopardy! Masters premiered on April 30, 2025, featuring returning champions and top contenders from recent seasons and spin-offs, competing against each other. The premiere saw Yogesh Raut emerge victorious in the first round of the contest, and Roger Craig commanding the second.

By the end of the first segment, Yogesh and Roger had tied with three points each, whereas Matt Amodio and Victoria Groce earned one point each. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the ABC show promised to deliver a season of intense competition, compelling gameplay, and brainwork.

However, I believe that Jeopardy! Masters, the show that has been appreciated and remained a fan favorite for years, is slowly losing its charm. The wow factor, the qualities that set it apart from the other reality game shows, are now giving way.

While the show still manages to retain the attention of a large audience, I will argue that the change in telecast time, oversaturation in terms of spin-offs, and the absence of stars cherished by fans are taking a toll on the show's appeal. Thus, I believe Jeopardy! Masters is slowly losing its charm.

Jeopardy! Masters is going down in viewership

According to a TVSeriesFinale.com article, published on May 1, 2025, which cited the Nielsen ratings, Jeopardy! Masters premiere episode scored 3.12 million in viewership and a 0.28 in the 18-49 demo. When one looks at the previous season's statistics, 4.27 million in viewership and 0.43 in the demo, the downward graph is difficult to miss.

The show has lost over 25% of total viewers when compared to season 2 of Jeopardy! Masters. At the same time, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which airs at 8 pm, performed better than its previous season, garnering 3.04 million in total viewers.

I believe the change in timing plays a significant role in affecting viewership. Jeopardy! Masters, which used to air at 8 pm, had now been moved to 9 pm. In my opinion, 9 pm may be a little too late for fans on average. Since it is a game show that requires critical and logical thinking, 9 pm may be an unsuitable hour for viewers to play along at home.

The Jeopardy! Fan's Andy Saunders published an article on May 1, 2025, in which he stressed the same, saying:

"I believe the #1 cause of the drop in ratings for the primetime offerings this season is the fact that ABC moved the time slot from 8:00 to 9:00."

Moreover, the ABC show has now released multiple spin-offs, including Pop Culture Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! which, I believe, jeopardizes the overall impact of the show. Not only does it oversaturate the format, but takes away from the essence of the show. With so many variants to watch and stream, it becomes quite natural if the viewership gets divided.

For many, the spin-offs may be too much to handle, prompting them to shift their attention to completely new shows.

Another factor, in my opinion, that may be affecting the show's charm is the absence of fan favorites like Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, and James Holzhauer. The show's EPs had clarified earlier last month that the contest was invitational and only featured players who accepted their invites. Since James chose not to, they decided to respect his decision.

While it seems fair, James' absence, like some other known faces, has significantly impacted the show's appeal. Although some may argue that the current contenders present an equally appealing competition, I believe the ABC show would have had a better premiere had the fan favorites been a part of the cast.

Thus, with these factors in mind, it can be concluded that Jeopardy! Masters is slowly losing its charm. However, I am certain it is a brief spell of downward spiral, and that the show will work toward making necessary changes to adapt to the audience's taste.

Jeopardy! Masters can be streamed on Hulu.

