“I won't be apologizing”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Ola lets his feelings known about Cola addicts being insecure

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered on March 13 with its first four episodes, which documented the couples getting to know each other in the pods, getting engaged, and moving on to the honeymoon phase of the experiment. Episodes 5 to 7 were released a week later on March 20, where the couples moved in together as they practiced living as a pair in the real world.

Episode 5, titled Reality Catches Up, saw the couples unpacking and setting up their temporary homes. They unraveled graver details of each other's lives as they did chores together. Ola and Milly had differences of opinion while they were on their honeymoon, and continued to have them in their new home.

Ola shared how he thought people who were addicted to cigarettes, alcohol, Cola, or candy were insecure on the inside. Milly disagreed and was even offended because she was a consumer of those things. Then, Ola stated:

"I won't be apologizing for that. The only thing I can do is express myself as much as possible from my own standpoint."

The Love is Blind: Sweden episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Milly strongly disagreeing with Ola's opinions of people who consumed those things. She stated that she hoped they wouldn't end things because of a Cola.

Love is Blind: Sweden star Ola shared his views on various addictions in season 2 episode 5

Ola told Milly that the universe was playing a game with him because there were a few things that he had trouble accepting about his partner. He told her that in terms of appearance, it was the hair, and otherwise, it was smoking.

To this, Milly said:

"I won't define myself as a smoker. I only vape when I drink wine and on vacations."

She then asked what were some of the other things he thought were unhealthy about her, apart from the smoking. Ola mentioned that he didn't like drinking soft drinks. This referred to the fact that Milly didn't like drinking water and preferred to have Cola all the time, according to what she said in previous episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden. Ola stated that to him it was harmful and a way of numbing things.

He further said that if he spotted anything such as Cola, candies, or cigarettes, he felt uneasy. Ola added:

"Well, I see it as an insecurity in you. And various addictions are a consequence of that."

Milly asked him if he thought she was doing it because she was insecure. He responded by saying that because of his experience, he thought insecurities made one rely on various addictions. He stated that he had dealt with the same, so he was talking from experience.

He also added that he never had to say he needed to stop drinking alcohol or quit coffee because he was firm about his beliefs of not wanting those things to pollute his body, so he simply stopped consuming them. The Love is Blind: Sweden star further said that those things were purely an escape for him from his feelings.

Then, when Milly asked him if he perceived her as an insecure person, he said, "not yet." She told him that she had shown a lot of her vulnerabilities to him, to which Ola stated that discussing their grandparents or a horse wasn't enough, and there were deeper things to know about.

Milly then said that Ola's comment on addicts being insecure was directed to her, to which Ola said that wasn't what he meant and he was just expressing his opinions. Milly lashed out and stated that she was the person Ola was referring to in his views, so it had to be directed to her.

She added that she cared for him and that it felt like a small thing like Cola was going to endanger their Love is Blind: Sweden relationship.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 27, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

