I believe José Andrés is the true heart of 'Yes, Chef!' — His mentorship makes it more than just a competition

In a clip released by Today in May 2025, José Andrés is seen supporting chefs on Yes, Chef! in ways that go beyond just cooking. The NBC series, which airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, features 12 chefs who not only take on cooking challenges but also face their own personal growth as they learn to work in teams. As Andrés puts it:

“This isn’t just a competition. This is a chance to develop your career and yourselves.”

Watching Andrés in the clip, it’s clear that he’s not just focused on cooking skills—he cares about helping the chefs grow as people. Chefs like Emily Brubaker, Peter Richardson, Matthew Walter, and Chef T open up about their struggles with impatience, perfectionism, and communication.

Andrés listens carefully, offers thoughtful advice, and reminds them to believe in themselves and stay open to learning.

Personally, I think what makes Yes, Chef! truly special is Andrés’ genuine care and understanding.

The show isn’t just about who wins—it’s about creating a space where experienced, new, and young chefs can grow together, learn from each other, and build confidence both in the kitchen and in themselves.

Andrés helped chefs reflect on their behaviour and feel supported in Yes, Chef!

In the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, José Andrés was shown listening and supporting the chefs as they shared their challenges. Emily Brubaker said she can be impatient and stubborn when working with others.

Andrés told her that while this may be part of her personality, it’s important to stop and think about how she acts. According to me, this showed how self-awareness is a key part of being a good leader.

Peter Richardson, a 23-year-old private chef, said he often feels frustrated because he wants to do better. Andrés reminded him that not all goals will be easy to reach and that there will always be more to learn.

Peter said he believed in himself, and Andrés hugged him, showing how emotional support can matter just as much as cooking tips.

Chef T, who runs Union 41 in Bristol, Virginia, admitted that she could be too strict in the kitchen because she wanted everything to be perfect. Andrés recognised her effort and said he had already seen her improve.

In my opinion, these moments showed that Yes, Chef! is more than just a cooking contest—it’s a place where chefs can learn, grow, and build trust in themselves and each other.

Andrés shared how cooking is also about serving others

In the clip, José Andrés shared that his love for helping others came from his parents, who were both nurses. He told the chefs that cooking is not just about making food. It’s also about serving people and creating a strong community.

Andrés said that while chefs feed people with their food, they also give emotional and spiritual support.

In my opinion, this shows that Yes, Chef! is more than just a cooking contest. It’s a place where chefs can grow, learn life lessons, and improve their skills. Andrés also told the chefs that they don’t have to face challenges alone. They can lean on each other and work together.

His words helped chefs like Emily Brubaker, who was trying to manage her stubbornness, and Peter Richardson, who was building confidence.

Chef T, who admitted to being strict in the kitchen, also got helpful advice from Andrés. He told her that wanting perfection can be a strength but that she also needs to trust her team.

In my opinion, it’s this kind of understanding and care that makes Andrés the heart of Yes, Chef!—he helps chefs grow, not just as cooks but as people.

Yes, Chef! episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

