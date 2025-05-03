I believe Lee Anne Wong could have won Tournament of Champions season 6

Tournament of Champions season 6 wrapped up on April 20, 2025, with Antonia Lofaso winning her first title after defeating Sara Bradley in the finale. Hosted by Guy Fieri, the show’s signature elements—the Randomizer, blind judging, and high-stakes battles—have made it one of the toughest cooking competitions on television.

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Antonia may have taken the title of overall winner, but one chef whose journey truly stood out to me was Lee Anne Wong. Competing on Tournament of Champions for the first time, Lee Anne advanced to the semifinals, where she narrowly lost to Sara Bradley in a close 85–83 match.

The challenge called for blue silkie chicken, turmeric leaves, sorrel, and the en papillote cooking method—an unusual and tough combination for any chef to pull off cleanly.

In my opinion, Lee Anne Wong had what it took to go all the way. With her talent, calmness under pressure, and consistently thoughtful plates, she stood out as one of the best chefs of the entire season.

Although she didn’t make it to the finale, her semifinal performance clearly showed she had the skill to win it all. Sometimes, all that separates a great run from a championship is a two-point swing.

Lee Anne Wong’s journey towards the semifinals of Tournament of Champions

Lee Anne Wong's run in Tournament of Champions season 6 was perhaps the most steady and understated impressive of the season. In her debut in the competition, she made it to the semifinals, beating some strong opponents in close battles and showing off both her skill and composure under pressure.

In the opening round, Lee Anne defeated Chris Scott with a score of 85–80. She then faced Jonathan Sawyer in the Super 16 and edged him out in a narrow 84–83 win. In the quarterfinals, she took on Joe Sasto, winning again with a slim margin, 87–84.

Each of her battles was tightly scored, but she prevailed each time by staying composed and executing her dishes precisely. Her ability to adapt to the Randomizer's unpredictable combinations was evident across rounds.

Lee's journey also carried emotional weight. After losing her restaurant in the 2023 Maui wildfires, Lee Anne approached the competition with more than just a title in mind.

“This money would mean the world to me and would buy me some time, buy me some security to figure out what's next,” she shared.

In my opinion, Lee Anne not only competed at a high level but also represented the spirit of resilience. Her presence in season 6 proved she had the potential to win it all. Her consistency, experience, and story made her a standout competitor throughout the season.

A narrow semifinal loss that highlighted Lee Anne’s potential

Lee Anne Wong’s semifinal match in Tournament of Champions season 6 was one of the most challenging and closely judged rounds of the season. Facing Sara Bradley, she was given a tough Randomizer combination: blue silkie chicken, turmeric leaves, sorrel, the en papillote cooking method, and the color black. It was a difficult setup, even for chefs at the top of their game.

Lee Anne prepared a creative take on black chicken and dumplings, cooked en papillote. Her dish was creative and met all of the Randomizer’s requirements, using the assigned ingredients in a cohesive and well-themed plate.

However, while the judges praised the concept, they pointed out minor execution issues—specifically that the chicken was slightly dry and the dumplings were a bit too thick to be considered true dumplings. Sara Bradley’s dish received 85 points, while Lee Anne earned 83.

It was a narrow two-point difference, and with just a few slight adjustments in taste or execution by either chef, the outcome could have easily swung the other way.

In my opinion, the semifinal match didn’t show a lack in Lee Anne’s ability—it showed how competitive and evenly matched these chefs were. A two-point margin in a blind tasting is incredibly small, and her dish met the challenge in every meaningful way.

She may not have reached the finale, but her performance in that semifinal proved she was fully capable of winning the season.

Watch the latest episodes of Tournament of Champions currently streaming on Food Network.

