I can't believe Survivor star Kamilla revealed her strategy to send Kyle to the fire-making challenge

Survivor wrapped up another season on May 21, 2025, which saw Kyle Fraser emerge victorious and walk away $1 million richer by defeating Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson in the finale. He received five votes from the jury, whereas Eva received two, and Joe secured one.

Kamilla Karthigesu, who reached the final four, could not secure a place among the top three after losing to Eva in the fire-making challenge. Kyle, who had won immunity, pitted Kamilla against Eva in the task, whose winner would get to remain in the race for the $1 million cash prize. He broke his season-long secret alliance with Kamilla, put her at risk of elimination, and took Joe to the final three with him.

However, Kyle's decision to terminate his secret bond with Kamilla did not come to effect without a cause. I firmly believe Kamilla jeopardized her own chances of staying in the competition by showing her cards too early in the game. In one segment of the Survivor episode, Kamilla told Kyle that:

"If I win [immunity] tonight, you are making fire."

Given how she and Kyle had commanded the series, Kamilla was certain that if she entered the final three with him, the jury votes would get split between them, hampering her chances of winning the contest. Consequently, she decided to confide in Kyle that she would put him in the fire task if she won the immunity challenge.

While I agree with her logic and understand the reasoning behind wanting to blindside Kyle for her gameplay, I disagree with her choice to inform him about the same right before the immunity challenge. Had she not told Kyle about her strategy, he would not have known about the target on his back since he considered Kamilla his ally.

I strongly believe that Kamilla jeopardized her chances in the competition by revealing her game plan, and evidently so, because Kyle immediately allied with Joe after feeling abandoned by Kamilla.

Survivor season 48 star Kamilla could have won the show

According to me, the reason Kamilla landed in a predicament had more to do with her decision to show her cards to Kyle at such a vital stage in the competition than her choice to steer away from her alliance with him. I believe she had the strategy and the potential to finish the race as the winner of Survivor season 48. Had she not confided in Kyle, she could have avoided the danger of elimination.

Kyle and Kamilla were in a secret alliance from an early stage in the competition. Together, they displayed noteworthy gameplay and orchestrated the eliminations of multiple players while consolidating their positions in the series. Despite external forces, they remained loyal to one another.

However, Kamilla assumed that if they entered the final stage of the race together, the votes would split, and it would endanger her chances of winning the $1 million. Consequently, she informed Kyle about it, which, in my opinion, was one of the worst moves from the Survivor player.

Kamilla should have taken advantage of their alliance and secured her position in the final three, instead of disclosing her strategy based on an assumption of split votes, which later turned out to be wrong. When Survivor host Jeff Probst asked the jury if they would have voted for Kamilla had she been in the final three, Star said:

"Oh, she gets every vote here. All across the board. If Kamilla was in that final three, Kamilla wins the whole game. Kamilla represents everything that is Survivor. Period."

This proves Kamilla made the wrong choice by revealing her strategy and compelling Kyle to abandon her. Had she not exposed herself, Kyle wouldn't have felt threatened and nominated her for the task, and she wouldn't have lost to Eva. Kyle became conscious of the threat Kamilla posed to his game only after she spoke up.

"I'm so scared of going up against Kamilla at the end of this thing. She is a serious threat to my game. We played pretty much the exact same game. So, I don't want her stepping on my toes in that Final Tribal Council. And I need her to go," Kyle said.

Consequently, when Kyle won the immunity task in the finale of Survivor, he immediately turned to Joe as his plus one, putting Kamilla at risk and hoping for her elimination.

I firmly believe all of this could have been avoided if Kamilla had not divulged the truth and made Kyle realize how dangerous she was to his game. She could have won the show if she had been in the finals, since the jury was prepared to vote for her.

Survivor season 48 episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

