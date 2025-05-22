"That was CINEMA"— Survivor fans react to Kyle and Kamilla revealing their secret alliance in the finale

During Survivor season 48's grand finale, the jury asked the finalists — Joe Hunter, Eva Erikson, and Kyle Fraser why they deserved to win the show. One of the questions that were asked was about their unknown strategies that helped them advance their game.

Joe and Eva brought up Shauhin's vote out, which prompted Kamilla to tell Kyle to share his perspective. The male cast member revealed that he and Kamilla had been in a secret alliance and that it was their idea to blindside Shauhin and brought information to Joe and Eva.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Kyle and Kamilla revealing their undercover alliance to the jury online. One person wrote on X:

"I thought Kyle's FTC was a bit underwhelming until he and Kamilla dropped the "Well Actually..." on Eva's "Joe and I might be an all-time best duo" narrative and revealed they weren't even the best duo this season. That was CINEMA. "I got you. I got you."

"Kamilla is rightfully getting her flowers for the season but I think it’s important to remember that she and Kyle complimented each other. While Kamilla operated on the outside, she also remained safe because Kyle was in the majority protecting her," a fan commented.

"I love that every time Kyle talks, Kamilla is just looking at him with such pride and happiness. And you know it would have been the same if the situation was reversed. I hope those 2 are friends for the rest of their lives. Real bright spot in a bad season," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 felt Kyle and Kamilla "crushed it":

"I think Kyle and Kamilla crushed it. I think Kyle absolutely deserved to win. I think the editing this season was horrendous and probably the worst of the new era. Those are my thoughts," a person wrote.

"Congrats to Kyle on winning survivor 48. The entire FTC, I was on the edge of my seat waiting for him to talk about his relationship with Kamilla. They played this game so strategically and executed every move efficiently and swiftly. Well deserved win," a fan commented.

"Kyle and Kamilla has to be.. hands down.. the best alliance AND the best duo.. That kept to their word.. ALL THE WAY to the final four," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"I wish Kyle listed more of the moves he made with Kamilla with no one knowing in his final pitch…he should’ve taken that opportunity. Time to find out," a person wrote.

"KYLE ATE THAT AND SO DID KAMILLA OH MY GOD KYLE SECURE THIS WIN AND SAVE THE SEASON," a fan commented.

"I worked with Kamilla hand-in-hand throughout the entirety of this game"— Kyle reveals his secret alliance to the jury in Survivor season 48 finale

In the season finale of Survivor season 48, the jury asked about some of the finalists' undercover moves. While recalling what happened before Shauhin's vote out, Kyle said that the cast member "felt" him out during their loved ones' visits.

Kyle said Shauhin brought up a plan to blindside Eva or Joe but he was unsure if the latter was being honest or wanted to trap him into a plan to get him out of the game. The Survivor season 48 star said he wanted to make a move against Shauhin and leveraged the only thing he had in the game that nobody else knew about.

"Which is my relationship with Kamilla. I worked with Kamilla hand-in-hand throughout the entirety of this game," he added.

The Survivor season 48 cast member added that he disagreed with Eva and Joe being the best duo of the game. He added that they were the "most public duo" and a very strong one, however, Kyle believed he and Kamilla were the "best duo" of the CBS show.

Kyle further said that he told Joe and Eva about Shauhin's plan and but included a lie in the narrative. He revealed that he had lied to the two about Shauhin showing Kamilla an immunity idol. He added that since nobody knew he was working with Kamilla, she was able to confirm his story.

"I had to make that lie because I needed to have Kamilla sitting in the final four and I also needed to show everyone on the jury that their perception was not the reality," Kyle added.

Fans of Survivor season 48 reacted to Kyle revealing his and Kamilla's secret alliance to the jury online and praised the duo's gameplay.

Fans can rewatch Kyle take home the win by streaming Survivor season 48's finale on Paramount+.

