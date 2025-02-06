"I came here to learn"— Celebrity Bear Hunt’s Kola reflects on fire-making in the wild

In Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7, tensions ran high. The episode, titled No Smoke, Without Fire, tested contestants' ability to start a fire in the wild, pushing their survival skills under pressure. During a fire-making lesson, Kola Bokinni shared his perspective, saying,

“I came here to learn. The one thing that we humans can do that separates us from the animals is creating fire.”

Bear instructed the Celebrity Bear Hunt contestants to use fire steel and knives to create sparks, emphasizing patience and technique. The challenge also required contestants to swim across a river and build a fire to boil water, ultimately determining the competition's outcome.

Celebrity Bear Hunt premiered on February 5, 2024, and all eight episodes are available for streaming. The survival reality series, hosted by Bear Grylls, follows celebrities as they navigate extreme outdoor challenges while trying to avoid being caught by Bear.

What happened on Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7?

At the start of Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7, Lottie and Kola clashed over the latter's attitude. Lottie confronted him, saying,

“Every time you lose, you're so moody to everyone, you're so rude to everyone.”'

Kola dismissed the criticism, leading Lottie to vent to Una about actors expecting special treatment. The conflict in Celebrity Bear Hunt remained unresolved as Bear introduced the day’s challenge, beginning with a cliff-jumping task. Bear selected Holly to demonstrate the jump, instructing,

“Legs together, hands across the chest, spotting your landing, and then committing to it.”

Holly hesitated but successfully completed the jump. Bear followed with a backflip, impressing the contestants. Big Zuu commented,

“Why is he so cool, bruv? He's just so cool.”

The main challenge of Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7 required contestants to swim across a river and build a fire on the shore to boil a pot of water. The teams were divided into Team Green (Big Zuu, Una, and Steph) and Team Blue (Lottie, Kola, and Joe).

Team Blue initially gained a lead by reaching the shore first, but they struggled to keep their fire burning. Team Green, despite starting behind, remained calm and focused on their technique. During the fire-making lesson earlier, Bear had explained,

“So this is called kindling. That's called tinder. And then that's your fuel.”

He advised contestants to use a steady hand and avoid smothering the fire. However, Team Blue failed to apply these lessons effectively. While attempting to strengthen the flames, Joe accidentally blew out their fire. In contrast, Team Green steadily built up their fire pit, allowing them to boil water first and secure the win.

Una admitted in a confessional that she initially thought they had lost upon reaching the shore behind Team Blue. However, their structured approach paid off. Steph observed that Team Blue was disorganized and focused more on arguments than teamwork. Bear later critiqued Team Blue’s failure, stating,

“You guys were miles behind, and I would say now you're suddenly ahead.”

As a result of their loss, Team Blue members Lottie, Kola, and Joe faced the Bear Pit. Lottie successfully escaped, while Bear caught Kola and Joe. Since Joe was caught first, he was eliminated, reducing the number of contestants to five: Kola, Lottie, Una, Steph, and Big Zuu. Steph reflected on Team Green’s win, stating,

“It’s that classic hare-and-tortoise story. We just took our time, stayed calm, and worked together as a team.”

Big Zuu echoed this sentiment, adding,

“The biggest thing I've learned from this challenge is, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and you should never give up.”

All eight episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream on Netflix.

