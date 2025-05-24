I can’t believe Julian’s Paris-Brest cost him the competition — he brought such heart and style to Spring Baking Championship

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 9 premiered on April 14, 2025, and featured a new challenge for the bakers. They had to transform traditional spring desserts like carrot cake and lemon meringue pie into new ones such as tiramisu, Charlotte Russe, and Paris-Brest.

Julian Jimenez, a talented baker from Folsom, decided to take on the Paris-Brest. This French pastry is made from choux dough and filled with praline cream. Julian added his own twist by incorporating lemon meringue pie flavours. He made a light lemon cream, praline filling, and topped the pastry with Italian meringue.

Julian's finishing touch was a chocolate sunflower — his signature decoration. The judges loved the look of his dessert and said his lemon cream was delicious, but they noticed his pâte à choux wasn’t fully baked. That small issue was enough to send him home.

It’s hard to see a baker with so much heart and creativity leave over a single mistake, especially after all the amazing ideas Julian shared all season. In my opinion, Julian’s creative ideas, bold approach, and artistic presentation made him stand out all season in Spring Baking Championship.

Julian’s creativity and risk-taking spirit were his strengths in Spring Baking Championship

During Spring Baking Championship, Julian wasn’t afraid to experiment. Julian took big risks every week on Spring Baking Championship. He liked trying new ideas, mixing different flavours, and adding little details to make his desserts stand out. His bakes were more than just cakes — they were creative and thoughtful.

Whether it was a bold flavour, a tricky design, or a fun addition like a chocolate sunflower, his desserts always had something unique. His Paris-Brest in the team challenge showed this perfectly. He didn’t just copy the classic French dessert — he made it exciting by adding lemon meringue pie flavours.

It was a bold idea, and it showed how creative he was. That kind of baking made fans cheer for him all season. Julian’s pâte à choux didn’t bake perfectly, but it wasn’t because he played it safe — it was because he was trying something new. That’s what made Julian so fun to watch. He took risks, tried big ideas, and always aimed to create something special.

In my opinion, it’s a shame that one small baking issue was enough to send him home. Julian’s creativity, vision, and the way he told stories through his food deserved to keep him in the competition longer. His bakes weren’t just desserts — they showed heart, talent, and a love for trying big ideas.

Folsom’s pride — and a future that’s just beginning

Julian’s elimination may have been a tough moment, but his journey is far from over. His time on Spring Baking Championship showcased what locals in Folsom already knew: Julian is a creative force in the kitchen.

As the founder and head pastry chef at Julian’s Pâtisserie and Café, he has already built a reputation for bold, elegant, and flavourful creations. His national TV appearance only confirmed what his community has been celebrating for years.

In my opinion, Julian’s run on the show was a reminder that success in baking isn’t just about perfection — it’s about heart, vision, and the willingness to take risks. Julian has all of those in abundance, and it’s clear that his culinary journey is far from over.

Fans and customers in Folsom will be cheering him on every step of the way, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back on another competition, stronger than ever.

Spring Baking Championship episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

